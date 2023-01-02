Watch: Novak Djokovic stays back to spend time with fans after Adelaide doubles loss

Novak Djokovic commenced his 2023 campaign with a loss in Adelaide, albeit in doubles. However, the Serb won hearts for staying back on court to spend time with fans.

Djokovic, alongside Canada's Vasek Pospisil, lost in a match tiebreak to unseeded pair Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the Round of 32 of the Adelaide International 1.

Djokovic and Pospisil started strong, grabbing the opening set 6-4. However, Brkic and Escobar survived some impressive volleying from their illustrious opponents in the second set to restore parity before taking the match tiebreak.

Despite eking out seven break-point opportunities, Djokovic and Pospisil fell to a 4-6, 6-3 [10-5] defeat in 89 minutes to the Bosnian-Ecuadorian pair. Nevertheless, Djokovic stayed back to sign autographs for fans and click pictures amid cheers of 'Nole.'

Here's the video:

The match was Djokovic's first in doubles since teaming up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock of Team World in the Laver Cup in London last year.

Novak Djokovic is doing double duty in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic is doing double duty at the ongoing 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament.

He fell at the opening hurdle in doubles but will look to go deeper when he opens his singles campaign against Constant Lestienne. This will be Djokovic's first meeting against the unseeded Frenchman, who is ranked 65th in the world.

Earlier, Djokovic received a rapturous welcome Down Under after the unfortunate events at the Australian Open last year. The Serb, who was unvaccinated against COVID-19, had arrived in the country on a medical exemption at a time when Australia had some of the strictest COVID rules for entry.

He was questioned by border officials and detained in an immigration detention hotel, amid furore over his exemption. Djokovic was eventually deported out of the country despite winning a legal battle against deportation. This carried an automatic three-year ban from entering Australia.

However, the Australian government lifted his visa ban in a dramatic turn of events in November, paving the way for his return Down Under.

#BBCTennis Novak Djokovic is heading back to Australia after his visa ban was overturned. Novak Djokovic is heading back to Australia after his visa ban was overturned.#BBCTennis

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in Australian Open history, triumphing a record nine times, with his most recent success coming in 2021.

He will hope to get some much-needed match time this week in Adelaide before he launches his bid for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on January 16. That would also draw the Serb level with all-time leader Rafael Nadal (22) on the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

