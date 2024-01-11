WATCH: Novak Djokovic stunned by Steve Smith's tennis skills as Serb tries different sports, including cricket and basketball, at Australian Open 2024

Australian cricket icon Steve Smith left Novak Djokovic speechless with his tennis skills during a recent exhibition event ahead of the Australian Open 2024.

Djokovic hosted superstars from different sports for his 'A Night With Novak and Friends' event at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 11. He was joined by Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin, Test captain Steve Smith, and middle-distance runner Peter Bol for the evening.

The 24-time Grand Slam tried his hand at various sports, including cricket and basketball, to the amusement of the crowd inside the arena. He also took on two-time Olympian Bol for a running drill on the court. He lost the battle after failing hilariously with his cheating attempts.

Expand Tweet

The Serb further dared gymnast Godwin to perform the Novak Flexibility Challenge as per his instructions. Godwin aced the routine and interestingly fared better than the challenger himself.

Expand Tweet

The Serb also showed off his balling skills with a perfect dunk with an assist from American basketball star Alan Travis Williams. After scoring the dunk, he paraded in style by recreating LeBron James' 'The Silencer' celebration.

Expand Tweet

Djokovic later tried his hand at cricket, one of the most popular sports in Australia. He faced a couple of balls from the late legendary spinner Shane Warne's son Jackson. He failed miserably in his first attempt but replaced the cricket bat with his racket and managed to send the ball flying into the stands on the second attempt.

Expand Tweet

The 10-time Australian Open champion further went one on one with Steve Smith for a rally. Smith surprised the tennis ace with a great return to his serve, which prompted the Serb to bow down.

The video of their exchange can be watched below.

Expand Tweet

A brief account of Novak Djokovic's 10 Australian Open triumphs

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic made his Australian Open debut in the year 2005 when he couldn't go any further than the first round. He suffered a similar fate in 2006 but improved drastically to continue till the fourth round in 2007.

In 2008, the Serb clinched his first Grand Slam title after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Australian Open final. His next two campaigns in 2009 and 2010 ended in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 1 then triumphed at the Happy Slam for three straight years in 2011, 2012, and 2013. He added two more trophies in 2015 and 2016 by defeating Andy Murray in both finals.

Djokovic repeated the hattrick by winning the Melbourne Major in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In 2023, he won his latest title with a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis