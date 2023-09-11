WATCH: Novak Djokovic and team perform 24 push ups to commemorate Serb’s 24th Grand Slam victory at US Open

Novak Djokovic and his crew raised the roof with 24 push-ups to mark his 24th Grand Slam triumph at the 2023 US Open. The Serb hit the ball out of the park, becoming the first player in the open era to achieve this remarkable feat on Sunday, September 10.

In a social media post, Novak Djokovic can be seen doing push-ups with his crew, symbolizing the Serb's mind-blowing triumph of clinching 24 major titles in his journey so far.

Novak Djokovic came out of a nail-biting and energy-draining U.S. Open final with his 24th Grand Slam crown at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 36-year-old gave it his all and pulled out all the stops to defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was a real nail-biter despite the seemingly easy victory.

Two years ago at the same venue, Novak Djokovic was reduced to tears after Daniil Medvedev denied him his dream of calendar Grand Slam in straight sets. The 2023 US Open finals on Sunday was a perfect redemption for the Serb as he was not allowed in the US in 2022 due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

With this victory, Novak Djokovic became the first player in the Open era, which began in 1968, to amass 24 victories, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23 victories.

In addition, Margaret Court holds the record for the most titles won with 24, 13 of which were won before professionals were allowed to compete in Grand Slam events. The Serbian icon will claim the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, September 11 once again.

“I don’t mind playing different players in the Slams” - Novak Djokovic

US Open Tennis

Before etching his name in the annals of history by clinching 24 Grand Slams on Sunday at Flushing Meadows, Novak Djokovic has crossed paths with three distinct opponents this year. He aced Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open and swept Casper Ruud at the French Open, clinching a third Roland Garros trophy.

The Serb, unfortunately, bit the dust against Carlos Alcaraz in the title showdown at Wimbledon.

Following his win over Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic addressed the media where he talked about facing different players in the Slams provided he won.

"Four times different opponent. It's different because the rivalries I had with Roger or Rafa or Andy were so strong and solid that it was a very high probability these guys in the finals of a Slam for most of those years when we were facing each other at the highest of the levels," Novak Djokovic said.

"Nowadays, that's different. I don't mind playing different players in the Slams as long as I win."

