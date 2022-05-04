Watch: Novak Djokovic teases Denis Shapovalov during their media obligations at Madrid Open 2022

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic was seen teasing Denis Shapovalov as the duo were under the same roof fullfiling their media commitments. Shapovalov was busy writing on a piece of paper before Djokovic interrupted Shapovalov, with the duo laughing immediately after.

Djokovic quizzed Shapovalov about what he was writing down, with the Serb asking:

"Is that a love letter?"

Shapovalov responded by saying that Djokovic broke his thought process as the duo were seen sharing a lighthearted moment in. Shapovalov said:

"You broke my thought now, man."

Djokovic and Shapovalov were on the same side of the draw for the 2022 Madrid Open, but Shapovalov's tournament came to an end after losing to Andy Murray in the second round.

Meanwhile, Djokovic beat Monfils in his opening match of the Madrid Masters in straight sets as he dropped just five games against the Frenchman. He improved to an impressive 18-0 record against Monfils after this win.

"It has nothing to do with the feeling of the ball or physics at all, it's more psychological" - Andrey Rublev on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has suffered a stop-start season as the Serb's unwillingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine has affected his ability to partake in tournaments throughout the year.

Djokovic looked rusty throughout his campaign at the Serbia Open, needing three sets to win all his matches leading up to the final and losing to Andrey Rublev in three sets. Speaking in an interview with sports news outlet Championat, Rublev said Djokovic's problems were "more psychological."

"It has nothing to do with the feeling of the ball or physics at all. It's more psychological," Rublev said. "When you're under pressure, you don't know if you'll be able to play at all or not. Then the Covid rules are abruptly abolished, you understand that there will be an opportunity to play the season."

Djokovic is still World No. 1 despite not winning a tournament this year. With both Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev having been sidelined due to injuries since the Sunshine Double, their conquest to regain the top ranking spot has slowed down.

Nadal will return to action at the Madrid Open but Medvedev remains out after undergoing a hernia procedure last month. Second seed Alexander Zverev will look to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season, making it a competitive field in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic won't have it easy from the start, considering the likes of Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray are in his section of the draw. The World No. 1 has won the Madrid Open on three occasions (2011, 2016 and 2019).

