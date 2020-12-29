Watch: Novak Djokovic thanks Nolefam after receiving special gift

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has well and truly established himself as the preeminent player of the current era, even racking up positive head-to-head records against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And Djokovic's legion of fans, popularly called 'Nolefam', is among the most passionate that the tennis world has ever seen.

A member of the Nolefam group was recently in Belgrade, where she had the opportunity to gift Novak Djokovic a special notebook with messages from his fans. Djokovic was delighted to receive the gift, and expressed his deep gratitude to his fans for their efforts.

New Year wishes from @DjokerNole for #NoleFam 🤩



Our International Ambassador @NDjokofan is in Belgrade and she gave to Novak a special notebook made with all messages left from all of you #NoleFam that you wrote in a post last June ☺️🙏🏻



You are so loved Novak!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GKX4lPStFz — NovakDjokovicFanClub (@NovakFanClub) December 28, 2020

"Hi Nolefam, first of all, thank you so much for this amazing present," Novak Djokovic said. "I've been going through the pages a little bit. I will take more time to go through it all. I really appreciate your support. I wish you the very best for 2021 and lots of love, happiness and most of all health, which we need these days more than ever."

Novak Djokovic enjoying the snow in the Serbian mountains ahead of the 2021 season

Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has been spending time in his home country during the off-season, enjoying the snow in the Serbian mountains. Djokovic recently posted an update on social media from there, sending good wishes to everyone for the holiday season.

Blessed to experience first snow in Serbian mountains. I’m sending everyone best wishes, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year. I hope next year will bring joy, happiness, love, many blessings to everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/giE8Zu6glt — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 26, 2020

Recent reports suggest Novak Djokovic will compete at the ATP Cup in the first week of February, before playing the Australian Open which is scheduled to begin on 8 February.

Djokovic will partner with fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic during the first week of quarantine in Melbourne, since each player will be allowed to train with only one person as per the Victoria government rules. Djokovic and Krajinovic are close friends who have often played Davis Cup together, and they have also teamed up occasionally for doubles on the ATP tour.

Advertisement

Djokovic will be aiming to win his 18th Grand Slam title when the 'Happy Slam' gets underway. He is currently three Majors behind rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both of whom have 20 Grand Slams each, in the race for being the most successful player in men's tennis history.

Djokovic is also almost guaranteed to break Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks at World No. 1. The Serb will eclipse the mark if he remains on top of the rankings until 8 March 2021.