WATCH: Novak Djokovic trains in Croatia amidst US Open participation uncertainty

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Novak Djokovic can be seen training in his native Croatia. The 35-year-old was seen practicing with 14-year-old Croatian tennis player Duje Markovina. While exchanging a few rallies, Djokovic can also be heard praising the youngster.

The news of Djokovic resuming his training will undoubtedly make his fans happy and raises the possibility of him competing at the US Open, the season's last Grand Slam, despite significant obstacles in his path.

Marcos Zugasti @marcos_z Mira cómo Nole le levanta la bola para ver cómo le pega el junior y le tira dos ‘bravo’, awww. Mira cómo Nole le levanta la bola para ver cómo le pega el junior y le tira dos ‘bravo’, awww. https://t.co/PlcjNVBXQE

His name currently features on the entry list for the Major only because rules dictate that all eligible players must be added to the initial list before any changes are made to it, according to a statement from the US Open organizers.

"Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event. The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens," US Open organizers said, in a statement via Skysports.

The current travel US regulations state that foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country. Despite not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Serb is hoping to compete in the US Open.

Novak Djokovic confirms Laver Cup participation

Novak Djokovic with the 2022 Wimbledon title on his return to Croatia.

Novak Djokovic recently announced his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup. The 35-year-old will represent Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will participate in the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



Full story: Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022.Full story: bit.ly/3zoSSFe Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup at Laver Cup London 2022.Full story: bit.ly/3zoSSFe https://t.co/GbfrEkXluK

In a statement via the Laver Cup organizers, the World No. 7 said that he was "really excited" to represent Team Europe in the fifth iteration of the competition.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September," Djokovic said, adding, "It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far