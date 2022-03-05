Watch: Novak Djokovic trains at Tipsarevic Tennis Academy in Belgrade 

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic is currently in Belgrade, Serbia, and was spotted training on the tennis court on Saturday. The 20-time Grand Slam winner practiced some forehands and backhands during his drills and looked quite confident with his strokes.

Djokovic suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships last week. Vesely defeated the Serb in straight sets, knocking him out of the tournament and out of contention for World No. 1.

After the defeat in Dubai, Djokovic was seen for the first time on court in Belgrade on Saturday. He trained at the Tipsarevic Tennis Academy along with former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic, who runs the academy, and his pupils.

Tipsarevic, a former Serbian player, posted a picture with Djokovic and other players from his academy on his Instagram handle. He added that a "special guest" recently visited his academy. He also used a goat emoji while referring to Djokovic, hailing him as the greatest player of all time. They were also joined by former Serbian World No. 12 Viktor Troicki

Djokovic enjoyed a 5-2 head-to-head over Tipsarevic, having defeated him on all three surfaces on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic will not compete at Sunshine Double in 2022

Despite undertaking a training session in Belgrade, Djokovic will not take part in any tournament in March 2022. The Serb has already withdrawn from Indian Wells Masters and Miami Masters, collectively called the Sunshine Double, stating that he won't travel to the United States as he is unvaccinated.

Interestingly, the 35-year-old player is the only tennis player to have won the Sunshine Double four times.

Apart from his setback in the United States, there is some good news for the Serb as well. He was given the go-ahead to defend his title at the 2022 French Open and contest in Monte-Carlo after the French government eased up on its vaccination policy. The country will remove vaccine passes in a couple of weeks. However, the situation could change with evolving covid variants and rules set by countries.

Djokovic has even got his path cleared at the Italian Open, a Masters event that he has won on five occasions.

