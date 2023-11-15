WATCH: Novak Djokovic turns conductor as he orchestrates booing crowd in Turin during ATP Finals loss against Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic recently had to face an unusual challenge in his match against home favorite Jannik Sinner in his second round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The Serb had to deal with the loud and hostile fans who booed and whistled at him throughout the match. But instead of getting frustrated or intimidated, he showed his sense of humor and played along with the crowd, even orchestrating their boos with his hand gestures.

The prestigious season-ending tournament in Turin has attracted a passionate and vocal audience, especially for the matches involving Sinner, the 22-year-old who has won two titles in the past month and climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 4. The Italian had a tough draw in the Green Group, facing Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas (now replaced by Hubert Hurkacz), and Holger Rune.

The Serb, who had already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time, was looking to extend his unbeaten streak at the ATP Finals to seven matches.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion had also won all three of his previous encounters with Sinner, including a straight-set victory at the Wimbledon Championships this season. However, the match in Turin was a different story, as Sinner pushed the Serb to the limit in a thrilling three-set battle.

The crowd at the Pala Alpitour was clearly on Sinner’s side, cheering loudly for every point he won and chanting his name during the match. They also showed their displeasure with the 36-year-old, booing and whistling at him whenever he made a mistake, questioned a call, or took a break.

Djokovic, who is used to playing in front of hostile crowds, did not let the noise affect his game. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 14, Djokovic can be seen orchestrating the boos he’s receiving in the stadium in his match against Sinner.

Djokovic’s playful gesture did not help him win the match, though, as the Italian prevailed in a nail-biting third set tie-break, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). It was Sinner’s first win over the World No.1 and his third win at the ATP Finals overall.

Novak Djokovic to face Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 ATP Finals 3RR

Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovc at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic will face ninth seed and first alternate Hubert Hurkacz in the third and final round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday, November 16.

Djokovic, who is aiming to win his seventh title at the season-ending event, has won one and lost one of his first two matches against Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner. Hurkacz, who is making his second appearance at the ATP Finals, replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was forced to retire in his second round-robin match against Holger Rune.

The two players have met six times before, with the Serb dominating their head-to-head record by 6-0. The 36-year-old won their most recent encounter in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon Championships this year, where he stunned the latter in four sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4.

The match promises to be an exciting clash of styles, with both players possessing powerful serves and groundstrokes. The Serb, however, has the edge in experience, consistency, and mental toughness, while Hurkacz will have to bring out his best game to challenge the World No. 1.

