Watch: Novak Djokovic turns tennis teacher at the Tel Aviv Open, spends his day inspiring the next generation of players

Current World No. 7 Novak Djokovic kept himself busy on Wednesday at a workshop in Tel Aviv, where he taught tennis to a group of kids. The Serbian is in Israel to compete in the 2022 Tel Aviv Watergen Open and will kick off his campaign against Spain's Pablo Andùjar later today.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner took time out of his busy schedule to give back to the local community where he partnered with tournament organizers to provide a tennis workshop to help develop the next generation of tennis stars.

The former World No. 1 will be raring to go after missing out on the US Open earlier this month due to his vaccination status. More recently, Djokovic was part of Team Europe that competed in this year's Laver Cup in London, where they narrowly lost to Team World on the final day.

The Serbian's loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Laver Cup made it his first ever defeat to a Canadian opposition in his tennis career. However, the seven-time Wimbledon champion knows all about making a comeback and will be looking to prove himself once again in Tel Aviv.

Novak Djokovic writes heartfelt message to Roger Federer following retirement announcement

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to commemorate Roger Federer on his incredible career and thank him for all the memories that they shared together over the years in response to the Swiss great's retirement.

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come," wrote Djokovic.

The tennis legends have a combined 41 major singles titles between them and a total of 15 Wimbledon titles. The Serbian also went on to wish Federer and his family all the best for what is to come and predicted that his fans still have a lot to look forward to.

"I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London," added Djokovic.

