Watch: Novak Djokovic washes dishes at home, wife Jelena calls him "MVP in the kitchen"

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently uploaded a video on Twitter where the 20-time Major champion can be seen doing the dishes at their residence in New Jersey. Djokovic has been using his racket to great effect on the court this US Open, but seeing him contribute even in the kitchen came as a surprise to many.

The Serb is currently residing in a private villa in New Jersey, which is not too far from Flushing Meadows. In the video, which is roughly 70 seconds long, Novak Djokovic can be seen using elbow grease to clean the utensils after a meal.

Djokovic's wife used a hilarious caption to go with the video, claiming that the Serb was doing his "third shift". She also called the World No. 1 her "MVP" of the kitchen.

"Novak’s 3rd shift/Novakova treća smena," Jelena Djokovic wrote. "This is how Novak meditates after his late night match at the #USOpen. He’s my MVP in the kitchen @djokernole."

The video of Novak Djokovic washing dishes can be viewed in the tweet embedded below:

Novak Djokovic can be seen washing the frying pan as well as the saucepan while communicating with his wife, who seems to be the one filming the video. Naturally, they were talking in Serbian, which proved hard to translate, but a native speaker on Twitter was kind enough to give a brief gist of their conversation.

A Twitter handle going by the name of @magnusclearblue wrote that Novak Djokovic joked in the video he was working extra in order to earn more money. The Twitter user further claimed that Djokovic pointed out to his wife, tongue firmly in cheek, that she wasn't doing anything while he was helping with the chores.

According to the user, Jelena Djokovic responded by saying she was observing him the way every good wife does. Novak Djokovic then admitted that his wife had completed her share of the household chores before the video.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

It is pertinent to note that while this user has used the word "observing," a few others have used the word "filming" in its place in their translations.

"She is saying that he is working his third shift," wrote the Twitter User named @magnusclearblue. "He replies, yes to be able to earn some money and get around. Then he asks her while he is "working", what she is doing. She replied that she is observing like every good wife. Then he admits that she worked a lot before the video."

Jelena : What are you doing?

Novak : I am working 3rd shift in the kitchen.

The question is : What are you doing?

Jelena : I am filming, like any other good wife.

Fans come up with hilarious responses to Novak Djokovic's dishwashing video on Twitter

Several Twitter users responded to the original tweet by Jelena Djokovic within minutes of her posting it. And in most cases, the comments were quite hilarious.

Here are some of the best responses made to Novak Djokovic's video:

