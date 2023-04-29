Watch: Ons Jabeur back in training with her husband after Madrid Open withdrawal

World No. 4 Ons Jabeur is back in training with her husband after withdrawing from the 2023 Madrid Open.

Jabeur was most recently seen competing at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where she advanced to the semi-finals and faced top-ranked Iga Swiatek. The duo's eagerly anticipated first meeting of the season was cut short when Jabeur started having problems with her left leg during the opening game and later retired from the match.

Following that, the Tunisian took to social media to announce that she was suffering from a calf injury and had withdrawn from the ongoing Madrid Open. She won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2022 by defeating American Jessica Pegula in three sets, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.

Jabeur took to Twitter to share a video of herself training with her husband, Karim Kamoun. The couple was seen practicing boxing rigorously to step up her recovery process and afterwards had a fun moment when the 28-year-old jokingly punched her husband in the stomach.

"When your husband is your trainer," Jabeur wrote.

Ons Jabeur shares her mantra to being a strong all-surface player

Ons Jabeur pictured at the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open - Day 9.

Ons Jabeur is a true all-surface player, which is a rare accomplishment in today's game. She reached the finals of both the grass-court Major at Wimbledon and the hard-court Major at the US Open in 2022. She also won her first title of the 2023 season on clay at the Charleston Open.

The Tunisian recently shared her mantra for being an all-surface player, saying that if any player believes they can play well on all surfaces, they will eventually be able to do so.

"I think tennis is a sport that we adapt all the time, no matter what, with the jet lag, with flying, with suitcase every time," Jabeur said in a press conference at the Stuttgart Open.

"So I think it's the same thing for the surface, you know. I believe if any player puts in their head that they can play great on each surface, no matter what the game is -- and you can see," she added.

Jabeur then used Rafael Nadal as an example, claiming that while the Spaniard had difficulty adapting to grass courts, he eventually did so and won two Wimbledon titles.

"You know, so many they proved, Rafa had trouble, you know, adapting to grass, and then, you know, he won Wimbledon after and everything," Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur is expected to make her next appearance at the French Open, but she has not yet confirmed anything regarding that.

