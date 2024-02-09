Watch: Ons Jabeur breaks down in tears mid-match during Abu Dhabi QF against Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ons Jabeur had an emotional breakdown during the second set of her quarterfinal match at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Jabeur faced Haddad Maia on Friday, February 9, in their third WTA Tour-level match against each other. A solitary break of Jabeur's serve was enough for Haddad Maia to clinch the first set 6-3. The Tunisian was again broken in the first game of the second set but recovered quickly.

Midway through the second set, Ons Jabeur was seen in tears, possibly due to an injury or some physical discomfort. The crowd at the Stadium of Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre cheered her on, as did Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali, and her husband and trainer Karim Kamoun.

Expand Tweet

Despite her breakdown, Jabeur continued to play. She was broken at 5-4 in the second set. However, had few chances to get the break back in the next game. Haddad Maia displayed her tenacity to fend off three break points and wrap up the match 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 30 minutes.

The Brazilian has so far bettered Wang Xiyu and Magda Linette and qualified for her second consecutive semifinal at the WTA 500 tournament. Ons Jabeur was seeded No. 2 and defeated former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist also played doubles at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open and partnered up with Japanese star Naomi Osaka. Unfortunately, the duo lost in the opening round itself to Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur to next play at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur will continue her campaign through the Middle East swing after her quarterfinal exit at the Abu Dhabi Open. She is set to play at the WTA 1000-level tournament in Doha, Qatar, where she will be seeded No. 4.

The Tunisian missed the entire Middle East swing last year to undergo surgery for a knee injury she had picked up during the second round of the Australian Open. Jabeur also withdrew from the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships. However, this year, she is expected to play all three tournaments in the Middle East.

Jabeur has fond memories from her time in Doha, reaching the quarterfinals in the 2022 edition. She was the eighth seed and defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Tereza Martincova before losing to Anett Kontaveit.

In 2021, Jabeur lost to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.