WATCH: Ons Jabeur greets Novak Djokovic with a bow as he arrives to watch her exhibition match vs. Aryna Sabalenka at Riyadh Season Tennis Cup

Ons Jabeur recently showed her admiration and respect for the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic by bowing down to him during her match at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup is an exhibition tournament featuring some of the best players in the world, including Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jabeur.

Jabeur, ranked No. 6 in the world and the highest-ranked Arab and African female tennis player in history, faced World No. 2 Sabalenka in the women’s match on December 26. The match was a close contest, with the latter winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, under two hours. However, the highlight of the match was not the score but the gesture that Jabeur made when she saw the Serb in the stands.

Jabeur, who was sitting on the bench during a changeover, noticed World No. 1 arriving in the arena with other dignitaries. She immediately turned towards him and bowed down as a sign of respect and appreciation for the Serb.

The video of the exchange was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 26.

Expand Tweet

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion played his match the next day against World No. 2 Alcaraz. The match was a thrilling encounter, with the latter coming from a set down to beat the former, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 36-year-old is slated to participate in the 2024 United Cup, which will start on December 29, 2023, in the Australian cities of Perth and Sydney. He will lead Team Serbia, which includes Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Nikola Cacic, and Dejana Radanovic.

Novak Djokovic named European Sportsperson of the Year for a record fifth time

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

Novak Djokovic was recently honored as the European Sportsperson of the Year. Djokovic clinched the award after competing against other top sports figures, including Formula One sensation Max Verstappen and pole-vaulting world record-holder Armand Duplantis.

This marks Serb's fifth win in the last 13 editions of the award, with previous triumphs in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2021. The selection process involved votes from 27 diverse international news agencies. Notable past recipients of this accolade include football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, as well as Formula 1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

This season, the Serb reached all four Grand Slam finals, narrowly missing out on securing a rare Calendar Grand Slam by losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Championships title match.

Moreover, the 36-year-old claimed two Masters 1000 titles and secured a seventh year-end ATP Finals triumph, concluding the year as the World No. 1 for an unprecedented eighth time.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis