WATCH: Ons Jabeur greets players of Palestinian National Football team in Doha, gets their backing for her support amid conflict with Israel

Ons Jabeur recently met the players of the Palestinian National Football team after her disappointing exit from the Qatar Open.

Jabeur has endured a torrid start to the 2024 tennis season. At the Australian Open, the World No. 6 started with a comfortable first-round win over Yuliia Starodubtseva. However, in the second round, Mirra Andreeva dismantled an out-of-sorts Jabeur 6-0, 6-2.

Jabeur's next outing at the Abu Dhabi Open wasn't too different, as she got the better of Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16, but failed to outwit Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian was reduced to tears during her match against the Brazilian, as the former struggled with a knee injury.

At the Qatar Open, Jabeur lost to Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round. Despite her troubles on the court, the 29-year-old was all smiles as she met and greeted the Palestinian National Football team's players in Doha.

"Hello, hello, peace be upon you." Jabeur told the Palestinian athletes.

One of the Palestinian players spoke on behalf of the entire team and thanked the former World No. 2 for her vocal support towards Palestine amid its conflict with Israel.

"We came to support you and stand with you since you have supported our cause. Of course, we also thank the people of Tunisia for standing with us, (we thank) all Arab people. And God willing, better luck next time."

After Jabeur thanked the players for their support, they gave her a Palestinian National Football team jersey.

"This is the best gift." Jabeur said as she gracefully accepted the jersey from the players.

Expand Tweet

Ons Jabeur's support for the Palestinian cause has been polarizing

Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

In October 2023, Ons Jabeur voiced her support for Palestine in a social media post.

"What Palestinians have been going through the past 75 years is indescribable. What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Ons Jabeur's October 2023 Instagram Story in support of Palestine

However, Jabeur's post did not sit well with the Israeli Tennis Association (ITA). The ITA's president, Avi Pertz, hit back at her.

"This tennis player (Ons Jabeur) incites and supports a murderous terrorist organization. We're glad she's in the minority compared to sane athletes in the rest of the world," Pertz said, via thenationalnews.com.

An official complaint against the two-time Wimbledon finalist was also filed by the ITA to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). However, she continued to stand by her views. In November 2023, after her win against Marketa Vondrousova in the WTA Finals, Jabeur pledged part of her prize money to support Palestinians in need.