"It's very tough seeing children, babies dying every day" - Ons Jabeur to donate part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestine

Ons Jabeur has stated that she will donate a portion of her prize money from the WTA Finals to support Palestinians who are suffering due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a rematch of this year's Wimbledon final, Jabeur defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3 in round-robin play at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The Tunisian will next face World No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Friday. The two haven't faced each other in a complete match since the 2022 US Open final, where the Pole secured a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory.

Following her win, during the post-match on-court interview, Ons Jabeur expressed her deep sorrow over the ongoing war in Palestine, where innocent civilians and babies are losing their lives every day.

She stated that witnessing such tragic events breaks her heart and further announced her intention to donate a portion of her prize money to support the Palestinians in need.

"I haven't been happy lately, to be honest with you. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy," Ons Jabeur said before breaking down in tears. "It's very tough seeing children, babies dying every day. It's heartbreaking. So I've decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians."

The former World No. 2 stated that she is unable to fully relish her recent victory against Marketa Vondrousova due to the distressing humanitarian situation faced by the Palestinians. Jabeur also stated that she just wants "peace in this world".

"I cannot be happy with just this win, with what is happening. I'm sorry guys, [I know] it's supposed to be about tennis, but it's very frustrating looking at videos every day. I'm sorry, it's not a political message. It's just humanity. I want peace in this world and that's it," she added.

Ons Jabeur's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict irks Israel Tennis Association

The Israel Tennis Association (ITA) lodged a formal complaint against Ons Jabeur for her endorsement of the 'Free Palestine' movement.

Jabeur, along with numerous others, has expressed her opinion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. She took to her Instagram story to convey that violence can never lead to peace, emphasizing the crucial need for a peaceful resolution for Palestine, free from any hostility.

The Tunisian also emphasized the significance of acknowledging the history of the region when commenting on the incidents.

"What Palestinians have been going through during the last 75 years is indescribable," Ons Jabeur wrote. "What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. Violence will never bring peace; I cannot stand with violence but I also cannot stand with people having their lands taken."

"So understanding context is important, looking at what's happening today and deciding to ignore recent history is irresponsible and won't bring peace. And peace is all we care about. Peace is what everyone needs and deserves. Stop the violence and #FreePalestine," she added.

In response to this, the Israel Tennis Association released a statement on its official Facebook page. The statement holds Ons Jabeur accountable for her alleged endorsement of Hamas, a terrorist organization notorious for its violent activities.

"This tennis player incites and supports a murderous terrorist organization. We’re glad she’s in the minority compared to the sane athletes in the rest of the world. Because the player belongs to the WTA, they are the body responsible for handling the case. The association and the ITF are now waiting to see what measures they will take against her," the statement read.

