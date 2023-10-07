Watch: Ons Jabeur leads Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova in hilarious celebration after WTA Finals qualification for Cancun

Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, and Karolina Muchova have completed the lineup for the 2023 WTA Finals.

The trio will join Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula at the year-end championship, which will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Rybakina, Vondrousova, and Muchova will make their debut at the tournament.

However, before the action begins in Cancun, the top 8 still have a few tournaments to play. Gauff, Rybakina, Jabeur, and Muchova will feature at the WTA 500 Zhengzhou Open. Vondrousova was also set to play in Zhengzhou but withdrew due to a left elbow injury.

Ons Jabeur recently shared a video on X that featured Vondrousova and Muchova. In the clip, the Tunisian hilariously guides the Czech duo on the directions to Cancun to celebrate their qualification. All three burst out laughing after Jabeur said:

"Let's go, let's go, it's this way, Cancun, this way. Let's go"

Marketa Vondrousova made it into the top 8 after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships, defeating Jabeur in the final. She also qualified for her first-ever quarterfinal at the US Open.

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, has been in the form of her tennis career after she played her first-ever Grand Slam final at the French Open (loss to Iga Swiatek) and the semifinal of the US Open. She also finished runners-up at the Western and Southern Open.

A look into Ons Jabeur's road to the 2023 WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur has had a rough year by her standard, as injury troubles and fitness issues hampered the first half of her season. As the No. 2 seed, she lost in the second round of the Australian Open and had to withdraw from the Middle East swing altogether due to a minor surgery.

Amidst all her stops, the 29-year-old found her best form for one week at the WTA 500 Charleston Open.

The World No. 7 won the tournament in South Carolina without dropping a set. However, in her next tournament, the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open, Jabeur sustained another injury, this time in her left leg, in the semifinal. This forced her to pull out of her title defense at the Madrid Open and exit the Italian Open in the first round.

Just as it looked like Ons Jabeur's season was going downhill, she put forward her best performance at the Roland Garros by reaching the quarterfinal. She reached her third Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and recently won her first title on hardcourt at the WTA 350 Ningbo Open. Jabeur will next play at the Zhengzhou Open as the No. 4 seed.