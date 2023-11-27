WATCH: Paula Badosa dances to keep boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas entertained during rehabilitation

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared a video where his girlfriend, Paula Badosa, can be seen dancing to keep him entertained as he was recovering from injury at a Turin hotel.

Tsitsipas suffered discomfort in his back at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. He could only play a match, which he lost to Jannik Sinner, in the round-robin stage. He was forced to give up midway through his second group tie against Holger Rune.

The Greek was replaced by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz for his remaining match against Novak Djokovic at the Year-end championships. The Pole lost 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1.

Tsitsipas recently revealed that he was joined by his girlfriend Paula Badosa while he went through the rehabilitation process bed-ridden in a hotel room in Turin. He recently shared a video on social media of his time with the Spaniard.

In the video (attached below), Badosa can be seen dancing to the tunes of Clean Bandit's hit single 'Rather Be' as Tsitsipas lay in bed.

"Hurt me a lot" - Paula Badosa on being accused of harming boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' career

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been in a relationship since the 2023 Italian Open in May. They, however, officially announced it during the Wimbledon Championships in July. Since then, the duo have been posting adorable moments on social media.

While Badosa has stayed away from on-court action owing to a back injury, her boyfriend, too, has failed to make an impact on tour in the recent past. In the 2023 season, Tsitsipas has managed to win only one trophy — Los Cabos Open (ATP 250).

For the dip in the Greek's performance, Badosa has faced flak on social media. She reflected on being considered a bad influence on Tsitsipas in a recent interview.

"That has hurt me a lot, because with the whole issue of the injury, I have actually been able to dedicate myself quite a bit to helping him [Stefanos Tsitsipas]," Badosa told Spanish daily El Pais. (Translated)

"We both love tennis and he is also a super-working person, we are very similar in the goals we set for ourselves. We talk a lot about tennis, and we help each other a lot."

The 25-year-old added that such narratives are bothersome, saying:

"I have gone to the track to support him or to the gym to accompany him, always respecting the times and his people, his team. He has also supported me a lot with the injury, so when we read those things it impacts us.

"Sometimes people are not able to understand how that can affect you, or affect a relationship."