Watch: Paula Badosa hints at wanting to be engaged with hand gesture during Eisenhower Cup Tie Break Tens

World No.7 Paula Badosa hinted that she wants to get engaged soon with a hand gesture during the Eisenhower Cup Tie Break Tens in Indian Wells.

In the post-match interview, Badosa was asked about the possibility of marriage and replied that she would like to get engaged in the next few years. She also made a hand gesture indicating that she was waiting to be proposed to.

"Well, I'm getting into it, maybe in a few years, I think I will get engaged. I don't know, I'm waiting," she said.

The Spaniard was one of eight players competing in the exhibition tournament. She was up against Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals and thrashed the Canadian 10-3. She squared off against Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals but lost 10-5. Anisimova eventually went on to win the tournament after beating Maria Sakkari in the final.

Paula Badosa is currently in a relationship with Juan Betancourt

Paula Badosa at the 2021 Indian Wells Open

Paula Badosa is currently in a relationship with Cuban actor and model Juan Betancourt. Shortly after the interview, the Spaniard shared a picture with Betancourt on her Instagram story and tagged him while also adding a ring emoji.

Earlier, Betancourt added a story on Instagram where he said he was "lucky" to have the Spanish star by his side.

"There is no better example than the one I am lucky to have be my side to fight for quality every day, proud of you," he wrote.

Juan Betancourt's Instagram story on Paula Badosa

Given Badosa's recent statements, no one will be surprised if she announces her engagement in the near future.

The 24-year-old had a great start to the 2022 season, winning the Sydney International after beating Barbora Krejcikova in the final. She then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost out to Madison Keys in straight sets.

Badosa arrives in Indian Wells as the reigning champion. In 2021, the Spaniard beat Coco Gauff and Krejcikova to reach the quarterfinals. She then defeated Ons Jabeur in the semifinals before triumphing over Victoria Azarenka to lift the title.

Badosa is among the favorites to defend her title. But given the level of competition, it's anyone's guess who will reign supreme in the California desert.

