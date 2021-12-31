Watch: Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina share excitement on social media ahead of Adelaide International debuts

Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina will be two of the biggest names on the WTA Tour to be making their Adelaide International debuts at the 2022 edition of the tournament, scheduled to be played between January 2-9.

Both players recently took to social media to share their excitement ahead of the season-opening WTA 500 season-opening WTA.

Svitolina shared a video message addressed to fans with tournament officials. The Ukrainian said she was excited ahead of her first appearance in Adelaide and was looking forward to exploring the city.

"Hi guys, I cannot wait to make my debut in Adelaide and see the city for the first time. Looking forward to a strong two weeks, and I'll see you there," Svitolina said in the video message.

The officials shared the short 8-second video on the tournament's official Instagram handle, captioning it: "We are excited to welcome Elina Svitolina to Adelaide".

Kvitova, meanwhile, posted a few photographs from her training session at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center on her own Instagram handle. She also uploaded a few other snippets from her regime on her stories.

The Czech star, who can be seen hitting a few practice forehands in the photographs, joked about having a roof to play under in the hot court conditions Down Under.

"First time playing the @adelaideinternational and was grateful for this roof today," Kvitova captioned the post.

Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina looking to start 2022 afresh

Petra Kvitova has had her fair share of success in Australia in the past.

Both Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolna will be eyeing a fresh start to the 2022 season in Adelaide as neither of the two had the most memorable of years in 2021.

Svitolina will be the 8th seed in the women's singles draw, which is expected to be announced soon. The Ukrainian ended last year with a first-round exit at the Tenerife Open and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways.

Kvitova, who last played at Indian Wells in October last year, will also be looking to to build on her past success Down Under. The Czech has won a few titles on Australian soil and has an Australian Open finals appearance to boast of.

Both women, however, will be expecting a tough fight from a packed field of players led by World No. 1 and home favorite Ashleigh Barty as well as defending champion Iga Swiatek.

