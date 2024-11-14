WATCH: Rafael Nadal arrives in Malaga for final tournament of his career at Davis Cup Finals, swarmed by eager fans for autographs & selfies

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Malaga, Spain, where he will play the final tournament of his career - the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. The Spanish tennis icon was warmly greeted by fans eager for selfies and autographs.

Early in October, Nadal announced that he would retire from professional tennis after representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. On Thursday, November 14, the Spaniard arrived at Malaga airport to join the Spanish national team in preparation for the event.

Watch Nadal leaving Malaga airport and interacting with fans eager for autographs and pictures:

Nadal took the tennis world by storm after posting an emotional video on social media, announcing that his final days as a professional tennis player had arrived. He stated:

"I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially the last two."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also announced his final tournament and revealed how it was a "full circle" moment.

"But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004," he added.

Rafael Nadal set to join Carlos Alcaraz & Co. as Spain takes on the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals 2024 QF

Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympic Games (Image: Getty)

The eight nations that qualified for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals include Spain, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Australia, Italy, and Argentina.

In the quarterfinals, defending champions Italy will face Argentina, record-holders the United States will go up against Australia, Germany will compete against Canada, and the Netherlands will challenge Spain.

The Spanish squad for the Davis Cup includes Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Marcel Granollers. Meanwhile, the Dutch team will feature Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal has a rich history in the Davis Cup. He holds a 37-5 record representing Spain at the event in both singles and doubles. He has won the event four times, including on his debut in 2004 and the last time he played in 2019.

The Manacor-born tennis legend will have the world’s attention as he begins the final matches of his career at the Davis Cup on November 19, facing the Netherlands. One of his greatest rivals, Novak Djokovic, has also announced he will be there in person to witness the end of an era.

