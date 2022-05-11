Watch: Rafael Nadal back on the practice court immediately after second round win at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal's work ethic has been one of the key factors behind his immense success over the years. The all-time Grand Slam title record holder once again showed his sheer willingness to keep improving as he took to the practice courts minutes after winning his opening round match at the 2022 Italian Open.

The 10-time Italian Open champion was on song against big-serving American powerhouse John Isner in his round-of-32 match in Rome, winning 6-3, 6-1. However, he still felt that there were some aspects of his game that needed more fine tuning, and Rafa decided to work on those parts of his game soon after the match.

Musab @Musab_Abid Within minutes of wrapping up his match against Isner, Rafael Nadal is already back on the practice court (alongside Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul, who are locked in an intense first set battle). Within minutes of wrapping up his match against Isner, Rafael Nadal is already back on the practice court (alongside Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul, who are locked in an intense first set battle). https://t.co/jZCI6k1gtQ

In the video, Nadal can be seen practicing on the far side of the practice court next to Court 1 where Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul were locked in battle. The left-handed maestro is seen ripping a couple of forehands.

He has been short on match time during the claycourt season, which is precisely why he seems to be spending as much time as he can on the court.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was out of action for almost six weeks after picking up a rib fracture during his Indian Wells Masters campaign. He missed two of his favorite and most successful tournaments - Monte-Carlo and Barcelona - which are important in the build-up to the French Open. Rafa made a comeback in Madrid last week, where he lost in the quarterfinals to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz.

"Tomorrow again is a chance again to play against one of the best players in the world" Rafael Nadal ahead of his match against Denis Shapovalov

Rafael Nadal in action during the Mutua Madrid Open

Earlier on Wednesday, Nadal looked more comfortable in favorable court conditions for him in Rome. While Isner is a much more lethal player on faster surfaces, his serve is always difficult to counter. The Spaniard will take a lot of heart from the fact that he broke Isner's huge serve thrice in the match.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



has still never lost consecutive clay court matches in his career



@InteBNLdItalia #IBI22 Once is rare, twice is unheard of... @RafaelNadal has still never lost consecutive clay court matches in his career Once is rare, twice is unheard of... @RafaelNadal has still never lost consecutive clay court matches in his career 😳@InteBNLdItalia #IBI22 https://t.co/4OS5bY0A7j

After the match, the claycourt master expressed that he is still looking for his best tennis post the layoff. However, the experienced campaigner is happy to take things as they come, as he aims to be fully prepared for Roland Garros.

"After a while without being on court, it's another victory, and now tomorrow again is a chance again to play against one of the best players in the world, another good test, let's see, I need to build again after a tough stop and that's what I'm trying to stay with the right attitude and let's see if I'm able to make that happen," Nadal said.

Chasing his 11th title in Rome and a 37th Masters 1000 title, Rafael Nadal faces another tough test on Thursday against 13th seed Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard came through an intense three-set battle against Shapovalov in the same tournament last year.

