WATCH: Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz reunite at Davis Cup Finals; duo playfully hit each other & practice on adjacent courts

Carlos Alcaraz has reunited with childhood hero and 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal following his ATP Finals elimination. The pair were seen practicing ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Netherlands at the Davis Cup Finals.

Alcaraz was in the hunt for his maiden ATP Finals trophy but faced a group stage exit in Turin. He only managed to win one of his three matches in the tournament, facing shock straight-set defeats in the other two.

The 21-year-old fell to Casper Rudd in the opener, losing 6-1, 7-5. He earned a hard-fought win against Andrey Rublev in the second match before ending his campaign against Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-7, 4-6.

Trending

Following the ATP Finals exit, Alcaraz has now reunited with Rafael Nadal in Malaga, Spain, ahead of their Davis Cup Finals match. The pair were seen greeting and playfully hitting each other during an inter-team practice session.

Expand Tweet

In another video posted online, the four-time Grand Slam champion could be seen practicing with Roberto Bautista Agut while Nadal was playing with Alex de Minaur.

Expand Tweet

Spain will face will Netherlands in the Final 8 match on Tuesday, November 19, and while Nadal has hinted at sitting out of the singles, it's very likely we see the last of legend in full capacity.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to help Rafael Nadal win a trophy in farewell tournament at the Davis Cup Finals

Six Kings Slam 2024 - Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal pose for the cmaeras (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has been a childhood admirer of Rafael Nadal, and just like all the fans of the 'El Nino', the 21-year-old didn't want him to retire yet.

If someone had told me that I had a chance of convincing him to continue, I would have done it and I would have tried because I don't want to see him off the track yet," Carlos Alcaraz told Marca

However, now that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is bidding farewell at the Davis Cup Finals, Alcaraz hopes to send him off with a trophy. Speaking after his ATP Finals exit, he said (via WTA):

"I think it's most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me."

"It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him," he added.

The 21-year-old is in the hunt for his maiden Davis Cup trophy while Nadal has won the tournament five times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here