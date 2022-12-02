Watch: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud display their football skills in Mexico

Rafael Nadal and World No. 3 Casper Ruud, who concluded their exhibition tour of Latin America in Mexico, showcased their football skills.

The players took to social media to share the video with their followers, in which the World Nos. 2 and 3 showcased their impressive skills with a miniature football. Nadal, impressively, can be seen holding a tennis racket in his left hand as he juggled the ball. The post, which has since gone viral and collected over 6,20,000 views in a couple of hours, received a lot of appreciation from their respective fans.

"Last stop, Gracias México," Ruud captioned the post.

Nadal and Ruud faced each other at the Plaza de Toros, Mexico, on December 1, where the veteran Spaniard emerged victorious 7-6, 6-4. They have previously played in exhibition matches in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Columbia. During the tour of Latin America, the 22-time Grand Slam champion won four of the five encounters, with Ruud's only win coming in Quito, Ecuador.

The two players are now expected to take a break from tennis before beginning preparations for the 2023 season.

"Here I feel at home" - Rafael Nadal expresses his love for Mexico

Rafael Nadal remarked that the welcome he received in Mexico was "spectacular."

The final match of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's exhibition tour of South America was played at the Plaza de Toros in Mexico. As the 36-year-old walked out onto the court, the packed stands gave him a rousing reception.

The Spaniard, who won the ATP Mexican Open earlier this year, admitted to the press that he felt at home in Mexico as there is no language barrier for him in the country.

"When I'm in Mexico I don't feel like a stranger, I don't feel like a foreigner, in the end when you're in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home," he said.

The former World No. 1 remarked on the "spectacular" welcome he received and spoke about having good memories from the many places he has visited across Mexico.

"The reception of the people I feel is spectacular. It is a country where people know how to have fun, a happy country. And well, in all the places I have been in the country in Cozumel, Tulum, Playa Mujeres, and Acapulco, I have always been happy, I have always taken good memories of the places, but also of the people, of the food, of everything, and that always encourages me to come back," he added.

