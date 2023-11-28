WATCH: Rafael Nadal displays promising signs in latest training session as he gears up for 2024 comeback

Rafael Nadal appears to be gearing up impressively for his comeback in the 2024 season, judging by a glimpse into his latest training session.

Nadal has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open, undergoing arthroscopic surgery in June to address the issue. However, the Spaniard has been actively preparing for his return to the tour next season, frequently sharing glimpses of his progress on social media.

In his latest training video circulating on social media, the 22-time Grand Slam champion can be seen diligently putting in the effort on the court at his academy in Mallorca. The footage captures the 37-year-old moving effortlessly across the court while skilfully chasing down shots.

The Spaniard recently also piqued his fans' fervent interest by announcing that he will soon reveal his schedule for the 2024 season after discussions with his coaching team.

"I confirmed yesterday I’ll be back. Stay tuned these days when I decide and announce with my team when and where," he posted on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal: "I am not going to surpass Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams"

Rafael Nadal recently discussed his impending comeback to the tour, openly acknowledging that due to his extended injury layoff from the tour, surpassing Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record would not be possible for him.

"I am not going to surpass them [Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam count]. I don't think we are in that position. I live a reality very different, I haven't played for a year and for me personal success is maintaining the enthusiasm to do it again," he told the press during the launch of the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also made an honest admission about the significant challenge of returning to a high level of tennis after his prolonged absence. Nevertheless, he emphasized that he wouldn't be striving for a comeback unless he firmly believed he could still remain competitive on the tour.

"I sense that it will be very difficult to recover a very high level of tennis. But hey, if I did not have the illusion of trying to be competitive, Well, I probably wouldn't be doing everything I've done in recent months, all the effort it takes at the age I am, and after having a very long career, the years weigh on me," he said.

Although Nadal has not yet announced his return date, it is expected that he will make his comeback at the 2024 Australian Open in January.

