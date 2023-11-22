Will Rafael Nadal play in 2024? Everything to know about the Spaniard's comeback plan

Rafael Nadal recently claimed that he will be back in action soon and is expected to play in 2024.

The former World No. 1 last appeared on a tennis court during this season's Australian Open. He suffered a disappointing second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald to exit the Melbourne Major.

Nadal sustained a hip injury during the match that initially ruled him out of the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. However, he also missed the entire clay-court season and announced that he would miss the French Open while taking a long break from tennis.

He underwent hip surgery in June and has been training in his academy for a while ahead of a potential return to tennis in 2024.

Nadal recently said that he believes he will play again after being unsure whether he would play tennis one day. He claimed that he was glad with how his recovery was progressing and that he would give an update about his return date in forthcoming weeks.

"If you want something new that I hadn't told you until now, well, I didn't know if I would play tennis again one day. And now, I sincerely believe that I will play again," the 37-year-old told the press during the launch of the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona.

"Let it be in one place or another because I'm not ready to say it yet. But I am happy with how things are evolving. There is nothing to all this. I understand the interest of the news but in the end when this happens, or when I know I'm coming back, I'll say it. When I know what I'll do, I'll be the first to tell you anything," he added.

Shortly after this, the 37-year-old told his fans to "stay tuned" as he and his team would be announcing his comeback date and tournament.

"I confirmed yesterday I’ll be back. Stay tuned these days when I decide and announce with my team when and where," the 'King of Clay' wrote on Instagram.

Nadal has been frequently training in his academy and often shares glimpses of his sessions on social media. His latest video saw him having a hitting session with Marc Lopez and speaking with his coach Carlos Moya.

Rafael Nadal has not been not included in Spain's squad for the 2024 United Cup, so he won't be making his comeback during the tournament. It remains to be seen whether he will be competing in the Australian Open or in any of the ATP 250 tournaments that will take place before it.

Rafael Nadal is currently 662nd in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Rafael Nadal's prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him plummet in the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard dropped below the top 600 on November 13, attaining his worst ranking since April 29, 2002. Nadal is currently ranked 662nd in the world and will drop to 663rd next week.

If the Spaniard competes in the Australian Open, it will be his 19th appearance at the Melbourne Major, which he has won twice so far in his career.

