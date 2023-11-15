Rafael Nadal has shared a positive update regarding his impending return to the tennis courts.

Nadal played just four matches this season -- two at the 2023 United Cup, and two at the Australian Open that followed. He ended up on the losing side in three of those matches, and eventually decided to cut his season short after he sustained a hip injury during his second-round match at Melbourne Park.

Earlier this year, amid his on-court absence, Rafael Nadal also stated that he intends to return during the 2024 season, which was likely to be his last dance. The Spaniard further added that he was determined to be at his competitive best during his comeback campaign.

Nadal has now ramped up his training as per his latest social media posts. And while the 22-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t set a return date yet, he made an optimistic admission regarding his ongoing preparation ahead of his comeback.

“If you want something new that I hadn't told you until now, well, I didn't know if I would play tennis again one day. And now, I sincerely believe that I will play again,” the 37-year-old told the press during at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona (translated from Spanish via Eurosport)

“Let it be in one place or another because I'm not ready to say it yet. But I am happy with how things are evolving," he added.

He further assured that he will release a statement regarding his exact comeback plan once he himself feels confident.

"There is nothing to all this. I understand the interest of the news but in the end when this happens, or when I know I'm coming back, I'll say it. When I know what I'll do, I'll be the first to tell you anything," he said.

Rafael Nadal hits a 21-year-low in the ATP rankings

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal enjoyed a successful 2022 season, which saw him win two Grand Slam titles – at the Australian Open and the French Open. He also clinched two other titles – at the Melbourne Summer Set and the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Thanks to his remarkable results, the 22-time Grand Slam champion kicked off his 2023 campaign with a ranking of World No. 2.

However, due to his prolonged on-court absence since, he has witnessed a steep drop in his rankings.

In March this year, Rafael Nadal exited the World’s Top 10 for the first time since his debut in April 2005. This marked the end of his incredible record of 912 consecutive weeks spent inside the top 10.

In the months that followed, the Spaniard's ranking dipped even further. Currently placed outside the World's Top 600, he is set to finish the 2023 season with a 21-year-low ranking of World No. 664.

