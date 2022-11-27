A devoted fan of Rafael Nadal experienced the happiest day of his life as he received an autograph from the Spaniard during his ongoing Latin America tour.

The fan, who attended the tennis legend's exhibition match against Alejandro Tabilo in Santiago, Chile, lucked out among the scores of fans hoping to get the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s autograph.

The Chilean fan came prepared with a Spanish flag, which was signed by Rafael Nadal. He was later seen crying happy tears in his companion’s arms as she captured the unforgettable moment.

"He would say he always got a bit of luck" – Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal staging a comeback

Rafael Nadal defeats Alejandro Talibo in Santiago, Chile

Rafael Nadal had a phenomenal 2022 season that saw him clinch two Grand Slams at the Australian Open and the French Open. He is now the man to lift the highest number of Major titles, a staggering total of 22.

However, the latter half of his season was complicated by injuries and prolonged time off the court as his wife gave birth to their first child together. His season ended with a Round Robin exit at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he managed one win against Casper Ruud.

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander spoke about the Spaniard’s illustrious career and voiced his belief that Nadal would count on his experience and make a comeback.

"If you have just won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2022, I would say you have three or four more years. I don't care about the fact that Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don't think it matters because you are going to have in your mind 'Hey, kids, I've done this now since I was 17-18 years old,'" the Swede said.

"Rafa knows what he is looking for: he knows emotionally what he is looking for; he knows physically what he is looking for. He knows how much he has to train to have any chance of achieving that feeling, both physically and mentally. If his injuries are okay, I think he is going to get there,” he added.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion further stated that for a player to be as successful as the 22-time Slam winner, luck was also a factor.

"There is a lot of luck involved, for sure. I think Rafa is going to need a bit of luck, but he would say he always got a bit of luck. When you win that much, you need a bit of luck, and so I think he is going to be back."

