Watch: Rafael Nadal makes young fan's day during Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal warmed a young fan's heart by signing an autograph during an exhibition match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is currently in South America playing a series of exhibition matches across multiple countries. Earlier in the week, he beat Casper Ruud in a singles match before combining with Gabriela Sabatini to beat Ruud and Gisela Dulko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He then beat Alejandro Tabillo in another exhibition match in Santiago, Chile, on Friday. The Spaniard, on Saturday, took on Ruud in Belo Horizonte. During one of the change of ends in the match, he obliged a young girl by signing an autograph. Understandably, the girl's joy knew no bounds.

Hours after their Belo Horizonte clash, Nadal and Ruud were on a flight to Quito, Chile, where they are scheduled to play a mini-match in Plaza San Francisco in the Chilean capital on Sunday, November 27.

After a press conference and tour of historical places, the two will conduct a tennis clinic at the Quito Tenis Golf Club before taking on each other in an exhibition match at the General Ruminahui Coliseum a few hours later.

The Spanish veteran's South American sojourn will continue in Bogota, Colombia, on Tuesday (November 29) before the tour concludes in Mexico City two days later.

Rafael Nadal flaunts his football skills with Casper Ruud in Belo Horizonte airport

Rafael Nadal is a huge football fan and has flaunted his skills with the ball on many occasions.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup going on in Qatar, Nadal and Ruud showed off their football skills before boarding a midnight flight from Belo Horizonte to Quito. The 22-time Grand Slam champion posted a video of the same on Instagram as he thanked Brazilian fans for their hospitality and for turning up in huge numbers.

"Pre check-in at the airport in Belo Horizonte. Football World Cup mood. Thank you Brazil for everything!” he captioned the post.

A few days ago, the former World No. 1 was ecstatic as Spain opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica. The Spaniard said:

"Spain started the World Cup in the best possible way; it's only the first game, although it's always exciting to start like this."

Spain and Germany will take on each other at the El Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Germany are coming off a shock defeat to Japan in their opener, and another defeat could mean an early flight back home for the four-time champions.

