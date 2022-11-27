Watch: Rafael Nadal in FIFA World Cup spirit at Brazil airport

Rafael Nadal, who is on a tennis exhibition tour in Latin America with World No. 3 Casper Ruud, indulged in FIFA World Cup fever with his pals at the Brazil airport before boarding a flight to Quito, Ecuador.

The athletes played their exhibition match in the presence of more than 10,000 fans at the Mineirinho Arena in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on November 26, where the Spaniard emerged as the winner in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5. Soon after, the squad was on their way to Quito, Ecuador, where they are scheduled for an exhibition match on November 27.

During a past-midnight check-in at an empty Belo Horizonte airport, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud kept themselves occupied with a spontaneously invented game inspired by football.

“Pre check-in at the airport in Belo Horizonte. Football World Cup mood. Thank you Brazil for everything!” the 36-year-old wrote on his Instagram.

In an exhibition match in Brazil, the World No. 2 delighted his young fans as he spent time signing autographs for them.

"I have enormous admiration for him as an athlete" – Gabriela Sabatini after partnering with Rafael Nadal in Buenos Aires

Rafael Nadal during Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud commenced their Latin American exhibition tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they started off with a singles match-up, which was followed by a mixed doubles encounter. The 22-time Grand Slam champion partnered with former singles and doubles World No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini, while the Norwegian shared the same side of the court with former doubles World No. 1 Gisela Dulko.

Speaking about their collaboration, Sabatini said that it was an unforgettable event and playing alongside the legendary Spaniard was a dream come true. The retired athlete further conveyed her admiration for the Spaniard's ethics on and off the court. Gabriela Sabatini also acknowledged her opponents Casper Ruud and Gisela Dulko after the special exhibition match.

"Unforgettable night, being next to Rafael Nadal was a dream, I have enormous admiration for him as an athlete and even more as a person. Having Casper Ruud face to face was something incredible and sharing all this with Gisela Dulko was wonderful," she said.

"Playing in front of my people is one of the most beautiful things I can experience, thank you for so much love always! Thanks to Summa Sports for accompanying me and taking care of me, to Fenix Latam for making this possible. For many more moments like this AA Tennis," she added.

