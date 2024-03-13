WATCH: Rafael Nadal gives a peek into his claycourt training from his time in Indian Wells, as he gears up for a potential return in Monte-Carlo

Rafael Nadal recently shared snippets from his claycourt practice sessions at the 2024 Indian Wells.

Nadal was scheduled to make a comeback at the 2024 Indian Wells Open but pulled out because he believed that his body was not ready. He began to practice on clay as his return at the Sunshine Double looked unlikely.

The 14-time French Open winner shared videos from his practice sessions at the Indian Wells. He said that he arrived early to practice for one of his "favorite tournaments." Nadal said that he started practicing on clay, albeit green clay, when he decided to not play at the Indian Wells Open.

"Some images from an amazing place. I arrived early to prepare and be able to play at the best place possible and undoubtedly one of my favorite tournaments of all times. Unfortunately I couldn’t make it to compete and, once the decision of not playing was taken, I started practicing on clay… green, but clay.." Nadal wrote in an Instagram post.

Nadal thanked his fans and assured them that he would return to court soon.

"Thanks to the #IndianWells tournament organizers for everything, I am sure the tournament will be once again a huge success. Thanks to the amazing team at @senseiporcupinecreek for an unforgettable and unique experience. I enjoyed every moment of it with my family and my team. And thanks to all my fans for their support, as always unconditional. Cant wait to be back out there competing."

Nadal trained on clay at Indian Wells tournament owner Larry Ellison's estate. Also, he is expected to arrive in Monte Carlo on April 1, according to the Monte Carlo tournament director.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2024 Indian Wells citing an inability to play at the highest level

Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2024 Indian Wells as he wasn't "ready to play at the highest level" yet. He said that he loved this place, which is why he traveled early to practice.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready," Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Nadal said that he took a test recently, following which he concluded that he was not ready for the tournament.

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success."

