Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, citing his inability to play at the highest level. Tournament director Tommy Haas expressed his disappointment and wished the Spaniard a speedy recovery.

Nadal won the Indian Wells Masters singles title thrice (2007, 2009, and 2013), and doubles twice (2010 and 2012) with partner Marc Lopez. However, this year, the former World No. 1 announced his withdrawal on Wednesday, March 6, ahead of his first-round match against Milos Raonic.

Nadal has been struggling with injuries for the past year and has played only one tournament in 2024 — the Brisbane International in January — where he reached the quarterfinals before suffering a hip injury. He underwent hip rehabilitation in February and hoped to make a comeback at Indian Wells.

However, Nadal revealed in his statement that he had undergone some tests over the weekend and found out he was not fit enough to play at the highest level yet.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready," the Spaniard said in an official statement (via Bnpparibasopen.com)

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal also opened up the draw for lucky loser Sumit Nagal, who replaced the Spaniard in the first round and will face Raonic on Thursday, March 7.

Tournament director Tommy Haas issued a statement expressing his sympathy and support for the 37-year-old.

"We are disappointed that Rafa is unable to play in the BNP Paribas Open, but we wish him continued healing and hope he can be back in action again soon," Haas said. "He is one of the all-time fan favorites here, and we hope to see him back in Indian Wells again in the future."

The tournament's website also announced that the tournament will refund those who purchased Thursday evening session tickets.

Before the withdrawal, Rafael Nadal participated in 'Netflix Slam' exhibition against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal faced his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in a live exhibition match at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3.

The 37-year-old won the first set 6-3. However, Alcaraz bounced back to take the second set 6-4. The match went to a deciding tie-break, which Alcaraz eventually won 14-12.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round at the Indian Wells Masters, after receiving a bye in the first. While Nadal won't be in Indian Wells, he also doesn't feature on the entry list of the Miami Masters scheduled for later this month.

