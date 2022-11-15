Watch: Rafael Nadal hits a picture-perfect half-volley against FAA at ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal showed flashes of brilliance in his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, and his half-volley against the Canadian's return was one of those moments from the match.

Tennis TV uploaded the video of the 22-time Grand Slam champion hitting the volley on Twitter. It has since gone viral, collecting over 10,000 views in a couple of hours.

"Difficulty Level: 100," the tweet read.

Tuesday was the start of a harsh finish for Rafael Nadal's 2022 season as the Spaniard has come dangerously close to losing his place in the ATP Finals after his second loss in the tournament. Nadal put in a surprisingly lackluster effort and lost 3-6, 4-6 against Auger-Aliassime.

Rafael Nadal might miss out on year-end World No.1 after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime

After losing to Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Tuesday, Nadal is almost certain to be eliminated from the ATP Finals.

Depending on the result of the match between Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud in the Green Group, Nadal might be ousted from the tournament. As a result, the 36-year-old might not be able to reach the World No. 1 ranking this year.

After losing their initial matches on Sunday, both Rafael Nadal and Auger-Aliassime entered the encounter seeking their first victory in the tournament. Auger-Aliassime got off to a difficult start, but managed to finish the game without dropping another point on his serve until 3-3 in the first set. The 22-year-old performed solidly and had a first-serve percentage of 71% in the match.

Nadal struggled to get going in the second set. He committed eight unforced errors in the opening three games and went down a break early in the second.

The former World No. 1 got a chance to break Felix's serve at 3-2, but was unable to take advantage. The 22-year-old remained composed against Nadal and took the second set 6-4.

Nadal will have a chance to stay in the tournament if Taylor Fritz defeats Casper Ruud in straight sets. To advance to the next stage, the 14-time French Open champion will have to then defeat Ruud in straight sets.

However, if Fritz or Ruud win in three sets, Rafael Nadal will be out of the tournament and will miss out on the World No.1 ranking this year.

