WATCH: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hug it out at French Open reunion ahead of potential 60th meeting

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had a mini reunion at the 2024 French Open on Saturday ahead of their potential clash in the semifinals. The duo hugged it out as the Serb began his first practice session at Roland Garros before his title defense.

Nadal arrived in Paris a few days ago, and has already taken part in several practice sessions on site. The Spaniard has trained with the likes of Daniil Medvdedv, Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka and appears in high spirits ahead of his campaign at the Clay Major.

Djokovic, meanwhile, landed in Paris on Saturday, having been in action at the Geneva Open until Friday. The World No. 1 faced a shock semifinal exit at the ATP 250 event to Tomas Machac and arrived at Roland Garros without a title this year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion immediately went to task and arrived on the grounds to get in a practice session. At the same time, Nadal happened to be on his way out after his latest training stint.

Spotting each other on the court, the duo exchanged warm hugs and engaged in a short conversation before greeting one another's team members. Here's the video:

Rafael Nadal will open his campaign at the 2024 French Open against World No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, meanwhile, is set to take on wildcard Pierre Hugues-Herbet in his first-round clash. While the Spaniard is scheduled to play on Monday, Djokovic is likely to start on Tuesday.

The pair are placed in the same half of the draw but in different sections and can meet only in the semifinals. The meeting, if it materializes, will be the 60th between them, with the head-to-head being 30-29 in favor of Djokovic.

Their most recent clash came at the 2022 French Open, where Nadal beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the quarterfinals en route the title.

"On the court at Roland Garros, he is not the same Rafael Nadal we are facing" - Novak Djokovic on Spaniard's clash against Alexander Zverev in French Open 1R

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic commented on Rafael Nadal's upcoming clash against Alexander Zverev in the first round of the French Open, saying that he's "excited" to see the match.

While the Serb opines that Zverev is in great shape coming into the clash, he sent a warning to the German, emphasizing that Nadal is a different beast when it comes to playing at Roland Garros.

"I've seen it. Total spectacle. I'm excited to see that match, it will be a very interesting match. Zverev is in great shape, having won in Rome. On the court at Roland Garros, he is not the same Rafa we are facing.

"It's Roland Garros, so we'll see what happens," Djokovic said to press during his time at the Geneva Open.

While Nadal will look for his 15th title at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam overall, Djokovic will be on the hunt for his fourth at the tournament and 25th Major overall.

