Watch: Rafael Nadal shows his football skills during 2022 US Open practice session in New York

Rafael Nadal has returned to the practice grounds in New York ahead of the 2022 US Open, which begins on August 29.

In a video that has been circulated on social media, Nadal can be seen engaging in a rally before ending it with fancy footwork that's reminiscent of a footballer.

The Spaniard, a well-known Real Madrid fan, sported a casual look with a wrist band as well as a cap. He has never shied away from showcasing his on-court football skills. A few days ago, during another practice session, the former World No. 1 almost did a 'scorpion kick' with the tennis ball.

Rafael Nadal could regain World No. 1 at 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal is a four-time US Open champion.

Despite being sidelined with a couple of injuries this year, Rafael Nadal has had a stellar season. He has won two Grand Slam titles and is yet to taste defeat at a Major.

The former World No. 1 came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and clinch his 21st Grand Slam title. A few weeks later, he won a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Major title.

Despite entering Wimbledon with an air of uncertainty due to injury troubles, the 36-year-old fought hard to reach the semifinals. However, an abdominal tear forced him to pull out of the tournament ahead of his semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The same injury also forced him to skip the Canadian Open this month. Nadal made his comeback at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last week, where he lost his opening match to eventual champion Borna Coric.

While he could reclaim the World No. 1 ranking before the US Open, other results at the Cincinnati Open have given Nadal a chance to do the same in the year's final Major.

Nadal will replace Medvedev as the World No. 1 if he wins his fifth US Open title. If he reaches the title clash but Medvedev doesn't progress beyond the semifinals, he could still become the No. 1.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner can also reach the summit in the rankings if he does not reach the final, but that depends on how others fare in New York. If the Spaniard loses in the semifinals, he will need none of Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to take the title at Flushing Meadows to become World No 1 once again.

