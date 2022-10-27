WATCH: Rafael Nadal receives gift for newborn son from young fans as he begins training for Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal, who welcomed a baby son with his wife Mery Perello in October, is all set to make a return to competitive tennis at the Paris Masters, to be held from October 30-November 6. He was previously seen in action at the Laver Cup in September, before which he faced a fourth-round defeat at the US Open against home favorite Frances Tiafoe.

The Spaniard, who has already arrived in the French capital ahead of the tournament, was seen hitting the practice courts with French qualifying wildcard holder Quentin Halys on Thursday. After the conclusion of the practice session, the World No. 2 posed for a picture with Halys and then spared some time to meet young fans, presumably the kids of former tennis player and Quentin Halys’ coach Nicolas Devilder, who also offered an adorable plush toy gift for the Mallorcan’s newborn son.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22

Rafa receiving new presents for Junior !!!



: Rolex Paris Master I can’t 🥹Rafa receiving new presents for Junior !!!: Rolex Paris Master I can’t 🥹Rafa receiving new presents for Junior !!!🎥: Rolex Paris Master https://t.co/yDnZF5MZXz

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22



: Rolex Paris Master Practicing with Quentin Halys: Rolex Paris Master Practicing with Quentin Halys 🇫🇷🎥: Rolex Paris Master https://t.co/J2aPIUuRS4

Rafael Nadal gears up to contest year-end World No. 1 ranking

Rafael Nadal gears up to contest the year-end World No. 1 ranking

Rafael Nadal has had an outstanding year in terms of results, despite being plagued by injuries. After recuperating for the major half of 2021 from a foot injury, the former World No. 1 made the best start to the season by winning three back-to-back titles at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open.

He further reached the finals of the Indian Wells Masters, stretching his win streak to 20. The Spaniard, however, was defeated by American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in the final. The 36-year-old then proceeded to clinch a staggering 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam.

Nadal maintained his momentum at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals, where he was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal tear. However, his run at Wimbledon did not affect his ranking as he had not competed at SW19 in 2021 and the 2022 tournament was stripped of of its ranking points.

At the US Open, the 36-year-old had a chance at reclaiming the World No. 1 spot and couldn't make the most of it as he made a Round of 16 exit. Young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, who finished as the champion and runner-up respectively, secured the World No. 1 and World No. 2 spots, placing the veteran at No. 3.

Although Nadal did not participate in any tournaments thereafter, he climbed to World No. 2 as he had no points to defend from 2021, as Ruud failed to defend his points from the previous season.

The Spaniard now trails his compatriot and the youngest-ever World No. 1 Alcaraz, who is currently competing at the Swiss Indoors Basel this week, by 830 points. Nadal, who has qualified for the ATP Finals, will rely on making deep runs at the two remaining tournaments in Paris and Turin to dethrone Alcaraz and become the year-end World No. 1 for the sixth time in his illustrious career.

Poll : 0 votes