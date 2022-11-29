WATCH: Rafael Nadal receives special hat, ice cream for one-month-old son in Ecuador leg of his Latin America tour

Rafael Nadal is used to being showered with gifts and souvenirs from places that he visits.

But this time around, Nadal will not only bring home gifts for himself but for his one-month-old son as well.

In the Ecuador leg of his Latin America tour, the first-time father was given two paja toquilla hats – one for him and one for his child.

"A proudly Ecuadorian present. 'The best hat in the world' for the legend @RafaelNadal" wrote hat maker Aurelio Ortega on Twitter.

Included in the post was a photo of the hat along with a personalized case that bore the Spaniard's name and bull logo.

"The best hat in the world for the number one. We leave this sample of our culture @casperruud @rafaelnadal as a reminder of our working roots as these unique pieces were crafted by Azuayas hands for more than twelve months. We hope that our bow hats as well as the story behind it from our artisans is transmitted and proudly represents our roots," Paja Toquilla Hats wrote on Instagram.

Casper Ruud also received his own hat and customized bag. Both include certificates of authenticity as proof that it is a "genuine Ecuadorian hat."

The traditional weaving of the Ecuadorian toquilla straw hat was included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012 as among the practices and living expressions handed from one generation to another.

A video posted by Ortega showed the World No. 2 and 3 receiving the hats. The 22-time Grand Slam winner smiled as he was shown the hat for his little one.

Apart from the hat, the reigning 14-time Roland Garros winner was also gifted with a personalized ice cream in the colors of Spain's flag and a "baby porridge" flavor, in consideration of his son.

In a video posted by @genny_ss on Twitter and reposted by Italian gelateria restaurant manager Sergio el Heladero, the tour partners were presented with the ice creams, which were contained in a box that had two of the Spaniard's bull logos emblazoned on it.

"Muchas gracias," the 36-year-old new dad said in appreciation, laughing after hearing El Heladero's explanation.

Ruud also had his own version of the ice cream with flavors from typical Ecuadorian fruits.

"They have been two spectacular days; I hope to see you again soon" - Rafael Nadal shows appreciation to Ecuador

Rafael Nadal enjoys his ongoing Latin America tour with Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal had a very busy stop in the fourth leg of his Latin America tour in Quito, Ecuador.

The long-time No. 1 penned his gratitude through his Instagram stories for his worthwhile stay.

"Thanks for everything, Ecuador. They have been two spectacular days. I hope to see you again soon," he said in Spanish.

"Spectacular night in Quito. Thank you all," he also wrote.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's Instagram stories

