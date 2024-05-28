Rafael Nadal was spotted having a great time with his baby son Rafa Jr. after his exit from the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their son in October 2022.

The 14-time French Open champion may have played his last match at Philippe Chatrier, in which he fell to Alexander Zverev. The German took command of the set early on as he broke Nadal's serve in the first game and took the set 6-3.

The Spaniard fought tooth and nail in the second set to take the set to a tiebreak, where Zverev eked out the set victory. The German won the third set 6-3 to reach the second round.

Trending

His family, including his wife and baby son, were present at the match to cheer him on. After the match, Nadal switched to dad mode as he was spotted playing with Rafa Jr. He adorably swayed his baby son and planted a kiss on his cheeks.

Watch the video below:

The match was an emotional affair as Nadal addressed the crowd at Philippe Chatrier and thanked them for their support throughout the years. The Spaniard also said that he was not sure if this was his last match at the French Open.

"Hello everyone, thank you, it’s incredible, the amount of energy. You know it's difficult for me to talk. I don’t know, it's going to be the last time that I am going to be here in front of all of you. Honestly, I am not 100% sure but if it's last time, I enjoyed it," he said.

Rafael Nadal not sure if he will continue to play after this year

Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal still has not made up his mind about retiring. In the press conference after his first-round defeat at the 2024 French Open, he said that if he continued to feel happy with his fitness level he would continue to play.

"If I continue to be happy on a day-to-day basis and my physical body responds to me, I am not going to close doors," he said (via Punto de break).

However, the King of Clay accepted that it might be an uphill battle to attain match fitness. He said that he would communicate, once he made up his mind.

"Logic tells me that it is very difficult, but the passing of the weeks is what will give me the answer. When the energy runs out and the illusions are over I will know, and that day I will communicate it definitively," he said.

Rafael Nadal is a 22-time Grand Slam champion, with 14 French Open, four US Open, and two Wimbledon and Australian Open titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback