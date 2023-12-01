WATCH: Rafael Nadal's emotional comeback announcement video goes viral

An emotional Rafael Nadal announced his comeback to the ATP Tour through a video message on Friday (December 1).

Nadal played only two tournaments in the entire 2023 season. After twin defeats at the United Cup to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, he defeated Britain's Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in January. He, however, crashed out of the Melbourne Slam with a loss to McDonald Mackenzie in his very next match. Notably, he injured his hip while competing against Mackenzie.

Later in May, the Spaniard held a press conference at his tennis academy in Mallorca, where he revealed that the injury he sustained Down Under worsened over time. Consequently, he announced his withdrawal from the French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times in his career so far.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion underwent an arthroscopic surgery that ruled him out for five months. He was expecting to represent Spain at the Davis Cup in November had the side made it to the knockouts. Spain, however, failed to go past the group stage.

The 37-year-old was recently rumored to make a comeback at the Australian Open in 2024. But on Friday, December 1, he posted a video on social media and proclaimed that he had chosen the Brisbane International tournament to be his first competitive campaign after the long break. The event will begin on December 31.

"Hello everyone. After a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I'll see you there," the Spaniard said.

The video has since garnered 2.1 million views on X (formerly Twitter), with countless fans commenting on it and sharing their excitement at seeing the southpaw back in action next year.

It can be watched below:

Rafael Nadal on winning Grand Slam titles on his comeback: "I don't say it's impossible"

Rafael Nadal

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal stated that even though he yearns to compete again, winning Grand Slam tournaments is not his ultimate goal.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, however, added that he's not outright ruling out the possibility of winning a Major title. Nadal said:

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly."

