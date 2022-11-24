WATCH: Rafael Nadal's monstrous forehand against Casper Ruud during exhibition match in Argentina

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's much-awaited South American exhibition tour finally began on Wednesday (November 23) in Argentina's capital city of Buenos Aires.

In their singles match that was attended by over 12,000 people, the Spaniard beat World No. 3 Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2 as the two stars played some unbelievable points. One of the highlights came in the last game when the 36-year-old was looking to serve out the match.

At 5-2, 15-0, the 22-time Grand Slam champion surprised ending a seven-shot rally by hitting a massive forehand down the line as he jumped into the air to generate extra force into the shot.

The two players were joined by former Argentina stars Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko for a one-set doubles match, in which the Spaniard and Sabatini defeated the Norwegian and Dulko 6-4.

The event was also attended by former player David Nalbandian, who retired from professional tennis in 2013. Nadal holds a 5-2 head-to-head record against Nalbandian.

The tour will move forward with matches to be played in Santiago (Chile), Bogota (Colombia), Quito (Ecuador), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Mexico City (Mexico).

Rafael Nadal receives overwhelming response from Argentina crowd during exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal is currently ranked World No. 2.

A few days after the 2022 Laver Cup ended in September, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud announced that they will participate in an exhibition tour of Latin America and play matches in six South American countries. The tour got off to a dream start with the second and third-ranked players entertaining the spectators in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Fans in the stadium couldn't control their excitement when the 22-time Grand Slam champion entered the court on Wednesday and welcomed him with a deafening roar.

In an interview with Brazilian media outlet ge a few days ago, the 36-year-old stated that not many opportunities were left for him to play in Latin America, and hence, he wanted the fans to enjoy these matches.

"I'm very excited to return to Latin America," Nadal said. "I don't know if the Latin American public will have many opportunities to see me in the future, playing professionally. That's why I want to make the most of this chance, playing against a world top like Casper, a good friend. There will be exciting, difficult, and interesting matches for the public who will be able to enjoy the events and keep good memories."

