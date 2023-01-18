Watch: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello gets teary-eyed after Spaniard's injury during Australian Open loss

Rafael Nadal's title defense at the 2023 Australian Open headed towards an early end on Wednesday, as the Spaniard lost the first set against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion went down a break in the second set too, trailing 3-4 against the American when things went from bad to worse for the Mallorcan. Trying to reach a forehand smashed down the line by the American, the 36-year-old sat down on his haunches holding his abdomen, scaring fans that he might have caused an old injury to flare up once again.

From 15-30, the World No. 2 ghosted through the remaining two points to fall 3-5 down so that he could get back to his chair as soon as possible. Making the tired walk back to his position, Nadal sat with his head down, the agony apparent in his posture. The on-court physio was called to help the former World No. 1 out, following which he took a lengthy medical time-out off the court.

The southpaw's player box, which hosted his coach Carlos Moya and his wife Maria Francisca Perello, among others, appeared understandably concerned, with his wife weeping for the Spaniard after watching him suffer yet again. A video clip shot from behind her in the stands also shows one of Perello's friends giving her a handkerchief to dab her tears.

Just heartbreaking all this fkn luck. It's so hard to see Rafa grimacing and suffering

Nadal eventually returned to the action but could not hold the set, losing it 4-6. The third set, meanwhile, saw the 22-time Grand Slam champion teetering on the edge of a loss with McDonald to serve for the match at 6-5. From there, the American made no mistake, serving it out to hand the defending champion a painful loss.

Rafael Nadal lost his temper at the chair umpire earlier

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald was not without incident, as the Spaniard had earlier gotten angry with the chair umpire over the placement of towels on Rod Laver Arena.

The show courts at the Australian Open being huge in dimension, the 36-year-old was of the opinion that the towels were too far away from him, meaning that he did not get enough time for his lengthy service routine. The Mallorcan explained it to the chair umpire animatedly, claiming that the clock is always hurrying him and that she has always done this in his matches.

Regardless, the umpire remained amused and did not clarify any further. The Spaniard was defending 2000 ranking points at Melbourne Park and the early 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss will send him tumbling down the rankings.

