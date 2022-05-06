[Watch]: Rafael Nadal saves 4 match points against David Goffin to advance to Madrid 2022 QF

Rafael Nadal saved four match points against an inspired David Goffin in a pulsating third-round clash at the Madrid Masters on Thursday (May 5).

Nadal watched Real Madrid rise from the dead to beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. The following day, he prevailed in a three-hour battle at the Caja Magica.

After taking the first set, Nadal had two match points to close out a straight-set win. However, the opportunities went begging as Goffin stormed back to force a decider. In a thrilling deciding set, it was the Belgian's turn to blink with the finish line in sight as Nadal saved four match points to reach the last eight.

Here's a video of the Spaniard saving four match points against Goffin:

Nadal will play compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal reaches 99th Masters 1000 quarterfinal, 20th on the trot

Rafael Nadal is through to the last eight in Madrid.

Continuing his fine start to the year, Rafael Nadal is now 22-1 on the season after staving off a stern challenge from Goffin.

In the process, the legendary left-hander has reached his 99th last-eight clash in the Masters 1000 tournaments, including 14 in Madrid. It will also be his 20th straight quarterfinal in the tournament category, the second longest streak by any player in history.

The Spaniard has won six titles in this period, losing two finals, most recently at Indian Wells this year, since a third-round exit at 2017 Coupe Rogers. Interestingly, Nadal also reached 20 consecutive Masters 1000 quarterfinals more than a decade ago.

The left-hander is looking to win a sixth title at the Caja Magica this weekend. A win will take him level with Novak Djokovic (37) atop the all-time Masters 1000 title leaderboard.

Earlier this year, Nadal (405) became the first player in Masters 1000 history to win 400 matches in the tournament category. He achieved the feat by beating Daniel Evans in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in the final.

The Spaniard has returned to action in the Spanish capital following a six-week injury layoff. This came after he injured his rib during his semifinal win over Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells in March. He will meet his compatriot again on Friday. Nadal has won the pair's two previous meetings, including one in Madrid last year.

