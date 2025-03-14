WATCH: Rafael Nadal shares first ever video on TikTok nearly 5 years after joining platform

Rafael Nadal has finally made his debut on the social media app TikTok in his typical style. Though the Spaniard has been on the app for about five years, he finally decided it was to post for the first time.

The 38-year-old hung up his racket at the 2024 Davi Cup Finals, breaking the hearts of tennis fans all over the world. However, he hasn't been a stranger to the tennis fans who loyally followed his career for over 20 years. The Spaniard, who is now focusing on his other ventures such as his eponymous academy, often keeps providing updates to his fans about what he is up to.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion joined the popular social media app TikTok nearly five years ago. However, he hadn't made any posts for years since his joining. He also had an amusing bio where he admitted that he was still learning to use this 'young tool' seemingly alluding to the app.

"I am a tennis player and learning this young tool... stay tuned !"

After years and years of keeping his fans waiting, Rafael Nadal has finally made his debut post on TikTok. In the video, the Spaniard can be seen entering the court of his academy with his tennis gear, however, in an interesting twist of events, rather than taking his rackets out, he instead takes out a tripod light and signs 'Hola! TikTok' is on the camera and signs off.

The Spaniard gave his fans a special something and also received a special something from the Olympics to remember his special moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I experienced one of the most emotional days of my career" - Rafael Nadal receives a special souvenir from the Olympics

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal was bestowed with the opportunity to carry the Olympic Torch during the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. The Spaniard is a two-time Olympic Gold winner, whose significance in Paris is no secret to sports fans. He recently opened up about the emotional experience during his appearance on Andy Roddick's podcast.

Interstingly, the 14-time French Open thanked the Olympics for sending him a special torch as a souvenir. He posted a photo posing with the torch on X (formerly Twitter),

"Thank you @Olympics for sending me this very special torch. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games I experienced one of the most emotional days of my career and I’m thrilled to keep this torch in a remarkable place in the Museum," he wrote.

During the podcast, Rafael Nadal also touched upon the 'painful moments' he went through while accepting his retirement.

