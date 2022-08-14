Watch: Rafael Nadal showcases his football skills in practice courts ahead of the Cincinnati Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has once again proven that he is skilled not only in tennis but also in football.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, Nadal was seen practicing ahead of the commencement of the last hardcourt tournament before the US Open begins.

After practicing, he was seen showing off his football skills and despite being a tennis expert, the Spaniard managed to twirl the tennis ball and nearly conduct a spectacular scorpion kick.

Rafael Nadal's Wednesday announcement of taking part in the 2022 Cincinnati Open gave him a boost in his chances of competing at the US Open.

"Very happy to play again in Cincy. Flying there tomorrow," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

It will be his first competition since being forced to retire from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios due to a seven millimeter abdominal tear sustained at Wimbledon last month. He also withdrew from the 2022 Canadian Open due to the resurgence of the same injury.

The draw for the Cincinnati Open, the penultimate big tournament before the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, was released on Saturday, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion potentially facing Borna Coric in the second round (first round bye).

The World No. 3 then might lock horns with Roberto Bautista Agut while Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime await him in the quarterfinals. If everything goes well, the Spaniard will then take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud in the semifinals with World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas perhaps serving as his final challenger.

Additionally, Rafael Nadal will have a solid chance of regaining the No. 1 ranking if he wins the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. But for that to happen, the current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has to lose in Cincinnati before the quarterfinals.

*If* Nadal wins Cincinnati and Medvedev loses early, Nadal could be #1 for the US Open. BUT, Rafael Nadal now has a corridor to #1. *If* Nadal wins Cincinnati and Medvedev loses early, Nadal could be #1 for the US Open.

Rafael Nadal spotted practising with Matteo Berrettini

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The 36-year-old was also spotted sweating it out on the courts with Matteo Berrettini. The two veterans were seen hitting long backhands and forehands whilst working on their footwork before beginning their campaign in Cincinnati.

Due to his hand injury, Matteo Berrettini missed most of the first half of the season. The Italian made a comeback during the grasscourt season and triumphed in nine straight matches on the surface before Wimbledon, taking home back-to-back trophies at the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championships.

Even though the 26-year-old was one of the favorites to win the championship, he was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon owing to a positive COVID-19 result.

Berrettini will therefore begin his Cincinnati campaign in the hopes of turning in a strong performance prior to the start of the US Open. He will square off against American Francis Tiafoe in the opening round.

