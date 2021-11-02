Watch: Rafael Nadal shows off his wristwork in mini table tennis rally

Rafael Nadal showed off his mini table tennis skills at a recent media event organized by one of his sponsors, Babolat. In a video posted by the Tennis Channel, Nadal can be seen showcasing wonderful wristwork and hand-eye coordination during a rally.

Rafael Nadal's opponent made a couple of errors, but the Spaniard was flawless with his returns, as is often the case on a tennis court as well. Nadal ended proceedings with a glorious backhand smash, after which he broke into a smile.

Interestingly enough, the event was hosted in Paris, where the Rolex Paris Masters is currently taking place. However, the Spaniard is not a part of the draw for the Masters 1000 event as he is still rehabilitating his foot. The Mallorcan recently resumed training but is a long way away from regaining full fitness.

Rafael Nadal reveals his comeback plans

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he intends to make a comeback later this year at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Major champion added that he aims to play a tune-up event ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That's my goal," Nadal told AFP. "We're working hard to make it happen."

Nadal has been battling a chronic foot injury that has haunted him since 2005. His condition was aggravated at Roland Garros this year, after which he took a brief hiatus from the sport.

Nadal returned to action at the Citi Open in August but was forced to play through the pain, following which he brought an end to his season. The Spaniard did not opt for surgery on his foot, though, and went with a different kind of treatment which seems to have helped him.

The 35-year-old was pictured on crutches a few days after his treatment but has since returned to the tennis courts to shore up his fitness.

One of his most recent practice partners was a 97-year-old tennis player who recently traded a few hits with his idol, Nadal, at the latter's academy.

