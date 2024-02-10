WATCH: Rafael Nadal shows off his underwater swimming skills, holds his breath for entire lap of pool

Rafael Nadal recently demonstrated an extraordinary display of skill by showing off his exceptional underwater swimming abilities.

Nadal is gearing up to make his highly anticipated return to the tour at the Qatar Open, commencing on February 19. The Spaniard has been on the sidelines since sustaining a muscle tear in his hip area during his Brisbane International comeback, which forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has stepped up his training in preparation for his return, hitting the pool at his academy in Mallorca to enhance his physical condition. Nadal recently shared a snippet of his swimming session on social media, showcasing his impressive lung capacity by swimming an entire lap underwater, only resurfacing for air halfway through his return journey.

"🏊‍♂️ 📶," he captioned his Instagram post.

The Spaniard will feature in a star-studded lineup at the Qatar Open, being joined by the likes of Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev, and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal boasts a strong history at the ATP 250 event in Doha, having competed there on eight previous occasions. He triumphed at the tournament in 2013 and also reached the final two times, in 2010 and 2016. The 37-year-old will aim to continue his success at the familiar hunting grounds in his upcoming campaign.

"If injuries don't prevent him, Rafael Nadal will be a candidate player for the tournaments he plays" - Coach Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, recently expressed optimism regarding the 22-time Grand Slam champion's ability to be competitive against the top players on his return from injury. He cited his fellow Spaniard's dominant wins over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler at the Brisbane International before his quarterfinal defeat to Jordan Thompson.

"Yes [he can be competitive against the top players], why not? He won the first two games well and almost beat a player who almost beat Tsitsipas in Australia the following week. That is, of a high level. I think that, after one game, I have no doubts about the level that Rafa can offer. I said he would need about 10 games to get to that 100% level," Moya said.

Moya also discussed the former World No. 1's chances at his future tournaments, emphasizing that, if he managed to avoid any injuries, he could be a strong contender for titles.

"I am optimistic, but also realistic. Rafa won Roland Garros a year and a half ago. If he has not had continuity, it is because of injuries. Until the Wimbledon injury, he had a spectacular year. I don't know if he is at that level, but if injuries don't prevent him, I think he will be a candidate player for the tournaments he plays," he added.

Rafael Nadal is on the entry list for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6, utilizing a protected ranking to compete at the Masters 1000 event.

