Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya recently gave his verdict on the Spaniard’s brief return to action at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Nadal spent most of 2023 on the sidelines, recuperating from a hip injury, which required surgery. The Spaniard contested his first tournament in a year at the Brisbane International, in early January.

While Rafael Nadal and his team had downplayed any expectations in his initial tournaments, he came out with all the guns blazing in his opening two matches against former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. He defeated the two opponents in straight sets with relative ease to book his berth in the last eight.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion started strong against his quarterfinal opponent Jordan Thompson as well, producing three match-point opportunities in the second set. He, however, failed to convert each of those and eventually lost the match in the third set.

The Spaniard’s coach, Carlos Moya, recently analyzed his run, hinting that his matches went better than expected.

"I have seen so many things about Rafa that it is no longer a surprise, but it is true that it could not have gone well and started with more doubts," he told Punto de Break [translated from Spanish].

The Spanish coach compared Rafael Nadal’s on-court fierceness to that of a bull in a bull ring.

"It reminded me of a bull that has been locked up for a year, You just drop it in the middle and it goes like a beast. After so many months of suffering, I saw him enjoying himself again, both in training and in the games in Brisbane. That was the version of Rafa that we all wanted to see."

"If injuries don't prevent him, Rafael Nadal will be a candidate player for the tournaments he plays" – Carlos Moya

The Spaniards pictured at the 2022 US Open

Rafael Nadal was forced to skip the 2024 Australian Open due to a muscle injury he sustained during his run in Brisbane.

Despite the setback, Carlos Moya expressed his confidence in the fellow former World No. 1 competing well against the top players upon return.

"Yes [he can be competitive against the top players], why not? He won the first two games well and almost beat a player who almost beat Tsitsipas in Australia the following week. That is, of a high level. I think that, after one game, I have no doubts about the level that Rafa can offer. I said he would need about 10 games to get to that 100% level," Carlos Moya told Punto de Break.

Speaking about Nadal’s chances at the upcoming tournaments, Moya said that the 37-year-old could be a candidate for the titles if he keeps himself injury-free.

"I am optimistic, but also realistic. Rafa won Roland Garros a year and a half ago. If he has not had continuity, it is because of injuries. Until the Wimbledon injury, he had a spectacular year. I don't know if he is at that level, but if injuries don't prevent him, I think he will be a candidate player for the tournaments he plays," he said.

Following his brief stint in Australia, Rafael Nadal is expected to return to action at the ATP 250 Qatar Open in Doha (February 19-25).

