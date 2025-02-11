WATCH: Rafael Nadal in splits as he relives funniest moments of his career after retirement

Rafael Nadal was seen bursting out in laughter on a video at a tribute event organized in his honor by the Olympic Committee of Spain, Comité Olímpico Español (referred to as COE hereon). Held at the Goyeneche Auditorium of COE, the tennis legend received appreciation from sporting legends from all over Spain for his glorious career.

The video was a compilation of some of the funny moments of his career- including his goofy interactions with Roger Federer and superstitions like lining up the bottles with their label on the front. One of his many fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) posted the clip from the ceremony.

At the ceremony, he also engaged in a candid conversation with the host Alejandro Blanco who is also the President of COE. He spoke about how he felt receiving the honor and thanked the gathering.

"I had a very long career, but I've never been the type of guy who loves tributes. Having said that when this kind of things come from fellow athletes and sports journalists, I'm very thankful. There's nothing more I can say, thank you for the love that you have always shown to me," he said.

He also highlighted how retirement has been treating him.

"It's been 3 months since I retired, I'm adapting well to my new life. At the moment, I'm playing less sports than I'd like to. I haven't touched a racket since I retired... but when you end a phase of your life you need to take some time off, and that's what I'm doing," he added (Translated from Spanish).

The player received a commemorative award from COE and was also presented with a photograph of him with his Rio Olympic Gold Medal, on which were signatories of Spanish sporting greats.

Rafael Nadal set to be a Spanish Olympic Committee Member

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 ATP Finals - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal was proposed to be one of the committee members of COE by President Alejandro Blanco at a tribute event held in his honor. Even though not right now, the 22-time Grand Slam Champion will be sat with officially to discuss this matter due to his contributions to Spanish sports.

The president illustrated how it is impossible to not think about Rafael Nadal when talking about the Olympic movement.

"I will sit down with him because someone like Rafa cannot be outside the Olympic movement. If he is willing, he can take on any role, as this organization is his home. When I propose that he become a member of the COE, I hope he will say yes," he said.

After winning a record 14 French Open titles and being at the zenith of tennis for almost two decades, the Spanish maestro retired following his exit from the Davis Cup last year, leaving Novak Djokovic as the only active member of the Big Three.

