WATCH: Rafael Nadal stuns Carlos Alcaraz with a no-look overhead shot at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal pulled off a spectacular no-look overhead shot that left his opponent Carlos Alcaraz and the crowd in awe at the Netflix Slam.

The Netflix Slam, hosted by MGM Resorts International, was a live exhibition match that featured 22-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 2. The match, which took place on Sunday, March 3, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, was streamed live on Netflix for both English and Spanish audiences.

Nadal, who had not played since the 2024 Australian Open in January due to a hip injury, showed no signs of rust and dominated the first set 6-3. Alcaraz, who suffered an ankle injury at the Rio Open a couple of weeks ago, fought back to level the second set 6-4. The final set of the match was a thrilling 10-point tiebreak, which Alcaraz won 14-12, eventually winning the Netflix Slam.

The highlight of the match came in the first set when the 37-year-old hit a jaw-dropping no-look overhead shot that left the crowd roaring. This happened in the fourth game when the senior Spaniard was leading 3-0 and 40-30.

Alcaraz had just hit a clean backhand crosscourt winner to save a break point and was looking to level the game. Nadal served to Alcaraz’s forehand and followed with a deep approach shot. Alcaraz managed to lob the ball over Nadal’s head, but the Spaniard sprinted back and hit a no-look overhead smash.

Rafael Nadal leads Carlos Alcaraz in their head-to-head tally

The Spaniards at the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other three times on the ATP tour, with the former leading their head-to-head record 2-1.

Their first encounter was at the 2021 Madrid Open, where the 37-year-old defeated Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2 in the second round. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who received a bye in the first round, went on to defeat Australia's Alexei Popyrin in straight sets before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Their second meeting was at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion defeated Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals. The 37-year-old then lost in straight sets to Taylor Fritz in the final.

Their third and most recent clash was at the 2022 Madrid Open, where Alcaraz stunned the 37-year-old 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old then defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and eventually won the final in straight sets against Zverev.

