Watch: Rafael Nadal displays football skills during win against Casper Ruud at ATP Finals in Turin

Rafael Nadal competed in his 11th ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard, who was placed in the Green Group alongside Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, was eliminated from the competition owing to his two losses against Fritz and Auger-Aliassime.

Since his final match of the tournament against Ruud was a dead rubber, the former World No. 1 decided to have some fun with his time on the court. Rafael Nadal entertained his fans with some football skills as he passed the tennis ball to one of the ball kids.

Nadal was on a four-match losing streak heading into the match with Ruud, having not won a match since the US Open fourth-round loss, which was a first since his four consecutive losses back in 2009. The Mallorcan, however, managed to limit his losses to four as he scored a 7-5, 7-5 victory against his protégé Ruud, who was the first athlete to qualify for the semifinals with his wins over Auger-Aliassime and Fritz.

With Nadal out of the competition at the ATP Finals and Ruud already qualifying, the winner of the match between Auger-Aliassime and Fritz will take the last remaining semifinal spot from the Green Group.

"Can’t complain at all" – Rafael Nadal after ending his 2022 season at ATP Finals with win against Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal ends 2022 season

Rafael Nadal closed out his 2022 season with a win against Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals in Turin. Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, he was elated about his overall season, which saw him accumulate a 20-match winning streak, collecting titles at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open.

The King of Clay further went on to lift his 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title. He also had a successful run at Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals, but had to withdraw due to an abdominal injury.

Looking back, the 36-year-old legend said that he had no complaints and was excited about the upcoming 2023 season.

"2022, even if (it has) been a tough six months, (but) two Grand Slams and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings, so (I) can’t complain at all. At my age, being able to achieve and be competitive, you know, it means a lot to me," he said during his on-court interview at the ATP Finals.

"So, 2023, just let’s try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and then start the season with the right energy, right attitude, and try to reach the level that I need to, to be competitive from the beginning. So, let’s try it. I’m excited about it," he added.

