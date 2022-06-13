Watch: Rafael Nadal talks passions outside of tennis, lists playing golf, spending time with nature and the ocean

Rafael Nadal's passion for tennis is unquestionable. Fellow players and fans alike often laud the newly minted 14-time French Open champion's intensity from the first to the last point.

In a video by Tennis TV detailing ATP stars' lives outside of tennis, the Spaniard stated that his passion revolves around spending time at sea and playing golf.

"In terms of hobbies, I love the ocean. I love the sea. Spending time on the water is one of my big passions," said Rafael Nadal.

"I play golf. It's true that because of tennis, today, I'm not able to practice a lot of sports. I try to be in touch with nature as much as I can. And just try to enjoy the free time with family and friends," added Nadal.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



Rafael Nadal: "I play some golf. Honestly, and that’s the true, I have never been a gym guy."



Never change, Rafa.



#AusOpen Jim Courier: “What are the secrets to your fitness?”Rafael Nadal: "I play some golf. Honestly, and that’s the true, I have never been a gym guy."Never change, Rafa. Jim Courier: “What are the secrets to your fitness?” Rafael Nadal: "I play some golf. Honestly, and that’s the true, I have never been a gym guy." Never change, Rafa. #AusOpen https://t.co/4qQv7CSUL6

Two years ago, Nadal bought a custom 80 Sunreef Power catamaran he named "Great White." The 80-foot multihull yacht cost the 22-time Grand Slam champ around $6.2 million, according to an article on Forbes.

Nadal also regularly participates in the Balearic Golf Championship for Mid-Amateurs in Mallorca. The Spaniard finished second in the event this year, having placed sixth and fourth place in 2020-21, respectively.

José Morgado @josemorgado Rafael Nadal finishes the Balearic Golf Championships tied for the 6th place in 60 players. Finished 10 shots away from the winner (Sebastian Garcia).



[getty] Rafael Nadal finishes the Balearic Golf Championships tied for the 6th place in 60 players. Finished 10 shots away from the winner (Sebastian Garcia).[getty] https://t.co/rHZHKwYEok

Other tennis stars also bared their passion outside the sport in the same video on Tennis TV. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev cited playing games on his PlayStation, baring that he could be a great cyber sportsman had he not been a tennis player.

Casper Ruud and Sebastian Korda, who both idolize Nadal, share the Spaniard's love for golf. Korda, brother of American golfers Jessica and Nelly Korda, also likes hockey. Andy Murray, who is having an incredible run in Stuttgart and is into his first grasscourt final since winning Wimbledon 2016, likes football.

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open 14 times, which is unbelievable, hats off to him: Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the end of their semifinal match in the 2019 Wimbledon

In an interview by tagesanzeiger sports editor Simon Graf, Roger Federer hailed Rafael Nadal's extraordinary achievement of winning a 14th French Open title. Adding that he was happy for the Spaniard, Federer stated that Nadal "keeps raising the bar" after each subsequent Roland Garros triumph.

"Now Rafa won the French Open 14 times. That's unbelievable. I was happy for him that he did it again. Hats off to Rafa. After the tenth, eleventh time, I already thought: This can't be. He keeps raising the bar. It's gigantic,” Federer added. "In general, it's just unbelievable what Rafa has achieved."

Abraxas @IamAbraxas @SimonGraf1 Roger and Rafa are two real champions and gentlemen! @SimonGraf1 Roger and Rafa are two real champions and gentlemen! https://t.co/eRFMxUFzDe

The two are known to have a close relationship with one another despite being fierce rivals on court. Federer has been on the sidelines since Wimbledon last year due to a knee injury. The Swiss is set to return to the tour at Laver Cup this year, where he'll team up with Nadal in the doubles event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far